AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.9.1 (now 21.9.2)

Furious Nerd said:



Fixed it by following a mix of the steps from the link.. in my case: Device Manager > System Device -> Add legacy hardware > (next) > Install the hardware that I manually select from a list (Advanced) > (list) System devices > (next) AMD -> have disk, navigate to C:\Program Files\AMD\RyzenMaster\bin\ and select the inf.



Viola, Ryzen Master works and I also have the CPU OC option now in Adrenaline (not that I'll use it since CPU OC doesn't do much for gaming at higher res, and I want to undervolt if anything. But it was interesting to know why this auto CPU OC feature was missing).



(Ryzen Master worked just fine yesterday. Makes all the sense in the world that updating a GPU driver will prevent a CPU related program from working.... wondering if this new version of Adrenaline tries to force some modified version of Ryzen Master onto systems so it can control/OC the CPU from Adrenaline, and it messes with some existing RM installs. Who knows) After you mentioned the service, I looked into it and noticed mine is missing.. no service at all. eventviewer complained that it couldn't find this v19 service you mentioned. Google lead me here: https://community.amd.com/t5/drivers-software/amdryzenmaster-issue/td-p/484366

I had a weirder experience- V19 was broken (it would install, then uninstall itself) and got fixed with this GPU driver (which, before the update, used V17- and was subsequently broken since the driver file was missing).This is extra weird because these are both drivers (installed using Device Manager) and hidden services (you won't see it in Services) you can query using an administrator command prompt and the "sc" executable.