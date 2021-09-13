AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.9.1 (now 21.9.2)

EDIT

Looks like 21.9.2 was released: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-9-2

Support For
  • World War Z™: Aftermath
  • Diablo® II: Resurrected™
    • Up to 13% increase in performance in Diablo® II: Resurrected™ @ 4K Very High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.9.2 on the 12GB Radeon™ RX 6700XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.9.1.RS-403
  • New World™
Fixed Issues
  • In Radeon™ Software, the CPU Additional Metrics section within the Performance tab may be missing for some users.
  • Some users may receive a compatibility error message when they attempt to load a previously saved tuning profile.
  • While playing Hitman™ 3 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT, users may experience an issue where water along the shores becomes missing.
  • The Auto Overclock feature for CPU in Radeon™ Software may be missing for some users with an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon™ 6000 series graphics card.
Known Issues
  • Open Broadcaster Software™ may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • AMD Radeon™ Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn™ for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
  • Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

(Original post)
New game, new driver - Deathloop! The real fun might be in SAM for RX5000 graphics cards - remember, SAM is not instant performance (and some regression can occur).

A few things:
  • There's a new CPU+GPU "automatic overclock" if you have both a Ryzen processor and a Radeon graphics card, but do not expect miracles
  • Horizon Zero Dawn has been an ongoing problem- the last WHQL might work better
  • OBS may get stuck "in the background" if you use the AMD encoder, so if you don't use it, don't worry
  • There are reports that the memory runs at full speed instead of downclocking- this happened earlier this year too, so it's a possible bug/regression
  • Enhanced Sync continues to be... bad? And Battlefield 1 or 5 still sucks with FreeSync enabled
  • Always consider DDU - I had to do this for 21.7.1 -> 21.8.2

Download link, and full release notes: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-9-1

Support For
  • Deathloop
  • Call of Duty Vanguard Open Beta
  • AMD Smart Access Memory on Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics
Added Vulkan Support
  • VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory - This extension allows implementations to use the null constant initializer on shader workgroup memory variables. This in turn allows applications that run untrusted content to defeat memory-scraping attacks.
  • VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product - This extension adds support for the integer dot product SPIR-V instructions defined in SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product. The SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product extension allows dot product operations on integer vectors with optional accumulation. In addition to allowing dot product operations for all input vector types, it also allows integer dot product for 4-component vectors of 8-bit integers that are packed into 32-bit integers.
  • VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2 - This extension provides shaders with the capability to perform 16-bit floating-point atomic operations on buffer and workgroup memory. It additionally allows floating-point atomic minimum and maximum operations on buffer, workgroup, and image memory.
  • VK_EXT_load_store_op_none - This extension allows an application to specify the contents within the render area that will not modified or can be expected to be undefined after rendering.
Fixed Issues
  • Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
  • Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
  • On Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics, higher than expected memory clock speed and power consumption may be experienced when idle and the display’s resolution and refresh rate are set to specific values such as 1080p @ 60Hz.
  • While playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, driver timeouts or black screens may be experienced on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 480 Graphics when the user quickly navigates through the game menus or swiftly looks around an environment with their character.
Known Issues
  • Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
 
Oh yeah- enough settings have changed so that you cannot import your old overclock (and fan profile).

Manually note your settings before upgrading or performing a fresh install.
 
I have a 5600x and reference 6800, the CPU OC option doesn't show up under the tuning tab for me. A few other people on reddit have this issue it seems with different combos.
Also my Ryzen Master no longer works now.. when trying to launch it I get an error saying along the lines of unable to initialize, kindly reinstall. Uninstall and reinstall doesn't solve it =/
 
Furious Nerd said:
I have a 5600x and reference 6800, the CPU OC option doesn't show up under the tuning tab for me. A few other people on reddit have this issue it seems with different combos.
Also my Ryzen Master no longer works now.. when trying to launch it I get an error saying along the lines of unable to initialize, kindly reinstall. Uninstall and reinstall doesn't solve it =/
Ryzen Master is a mess. The latest version (2.8.0.1937) uses (yet another) AMDRyzenMasterDriver hidden service (V19 for those interested) which seems to have an issue. I've reported the bug.

I understand why they are going this route ("easy overclocking" what could go wrong) but it's far too simple of an approach and will give unrealistic expectations, inconsistent results, and overall just a poor experience.
 
ghostwich said:
Ryzen Master is a mess. The latest version (2.8.0.1937) uses (yet another) AMDRyzenMasterDriver hidden service (V19 for those interested) which seems to have an issue. I've reported the bug.

I understand why they are going this route ("easy overclocking" what could go wrong) but it's far too simple of an approach and will give unrealistic expectations, inconsistent results, and overall just a poor experience.
After you mentioned the service, I looked into it and noticed mine is missing.. no service at all. eventviewer complained that it couldn't find this v19 service you mentioned. Google lead me here: https://community.amd.com/t5/drivers-software/amdryzenmaster-issue/td-p/484366

Fixed it by following a mix of the steps from the link.. in my case: Device Manager > System Device -> Add legacy hardware > (next) > Install the hardware that I manually select from a list (Advanced) > (list) System devices > (next) AMD -> have disk, navigate to C:\Program Files\AMD\RyzenMaster\bin\ and select the inf.

Viola, Ryzen Master works and I also have the CPU OC option now in Adrenaline (not that I'll use it since CPU OC doesn't do much for gaming at higher res, and I want to undervolt if anything. But it was interesting to know why this auto CPU OC feature was missing).

(Ryzen Master worked just fine yesterday. Makes all the sense in the world that updating a GPU driver will prevent a CPU related program from working.... wondering if this new version of Adrenaline tries to force some modified version of Ryzen Master onto systems so it can control/OC the CPU from Adrenaline, and it messes with some existing RM installs. Who knows)
 
Looking forward to enabling SAM on my x570, 3800x and 5700 configuration. I've seen the greatest benefits come from 1080P, which is where I'm at.
 
Furious Nerd said:
After you mentioned the service, I looked into it and noticed mine is missing.. no service at all. eventviewer complained that it couldn't find this v19 service you mentioned. Google lead me here: https://community.amd.com/t5/drivers-software/amdryzenmaster-issue/td-p/484366

Fixed it by following a mix of the steps from the link.. in my case: Device Manager > System Device -> Add legacy hardware > (next) > Install the hardware that I manually select from a list (Advanced) > (list) System devices > (next) AMD -> have disk, navigate to C:\Program Files\AMD\RyzenMaster\bin\ and select the inf.

Viola, Ryzen Master works and I also have the CPU OC option now in Adrenaline (not that I'll use it since CPU OC doesn't do much for gaming at higher res, and I want to undervolt if anything. But it was interesting to know why this auto CPU OC feature was missing).

(Ryzen Master worked just fine yesterday. Makes all the sense in the world that updating a GPU driver will prevent a CPU related program from working.... wondering if this new version of Adrenaline tries to force some modified version of Ryzen Master onto systems so it can control/OC the CPU from Adrenaline, and it messes with some existing RM installs. Who knows)
I had a weirder experience- V19 was broken (it would install, then uninstall itself) and got fixed with this GPU driver (which, before the update, used V17- and was subsequently broken since the driver file was missing).

This is extra weird because these are both drivers (installed using Device Manager) and hidden services (you won't see it in Services) you can query using an administrator command prompt and the "sc" executable.
 
  • AMD Smart Access Memory on Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics

I have an older MSI x470 Gaming Plus (non Max) board .. 3700x and RX 5700

Would it need a bios flash to the mobo to get AMD Smart Access Memory because drive says Not Available but does show Smart Access Memory

When I use auto overclock it seems to mess the MSI AB fan profile up and slows the fan speed down and can't ramp up with GPU temp climbing , I have updated AB but not retried yet .
 
crazycrave said:
  • AMD Smart Access Memory on Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics

I have an older MSI x470 Gaming Plus (non Max) board .. 3700x and RX 5700

Would it need a bios flash to the mobo to get AMD Smart Access Memory because drive says Not Available but does show Smart Access Memory

When I use auto overclock it seems to mess the MSI AB fan profile up and slows the fan speed down and can't ramp up with GPU temp climbing , I have updated AB but not retried yet .
Make sure you have rebar and 4g decoder (I think is what it's called) enabled in your BIOS, and csm disabled. Those options need to be toggled. I'm not sure if you also need a compatible CPU as well or not for it to work
 
Furious Nerd said:
Make sure you have rebar and 4g decoder (I think is what it's called) enabled in your BIOS, and csm disabled. Those options need to be toggled. I'm not sure if you also need a compatible CPU as well or not for it to work
Thanks, I will try those settings .. I don't have a Gen 4 in PCI as MSI has not released that to my knowledge ..

Here is what the auto overclock does just for GPU and this is a bios flashed RX 5700 with 2304 sharders

Just XT flash http://www.3dmark.com/fs/26280163

With auto overclock http://www.3dmark.com/fs/26280187
 
Ok, I flashed to the latest bios MSI has for that board which was an Update to ComboAM4PIV2 1.2.0.2

I seen the rebar and 4g decoder/crypto mining and enable them , but csm disabled does not allow me to boot into Windows .
 
