AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.9.1 (now 21.9.2)

ghostwich said: Ryzen Master is a mess. The latest version (2.8.0.1937) uses (yet another) AMDRyzenMasterDriver hidden service (V19 for those interested) which seems to have an issue. I've reported the bug.



I understand why they are going this route ("easy overclocking" what could go wrong) but it's far too simple of an approach and will give unrealistic expectations, inconsistent results, and overall just a poor experience. Click to expand...

After you mentioned the service, I looked into it and noticed mine is missing.. no service at all. eventviewer complained that it couldn't find this v19 service you mentioned. Google lead me here: https://community.amd.com/t5/drivers-software/amdryzenmaster-issue/td-p/484366 Fixed it by following a mix of the steps from the link.. in my case: Device Manager > System Device -> Add legacy hardware > (next) > Install the hardware that I manually select from a list (Advanced) > (list) System devices > (next) AMD -> have disk, navigate to C:\Program Files\AMD\RyzenMaster\bin\ and select the inf.Viola, Ryzen Master works and I also have the CPU OC option now in Adrenaline (not that I'll use it since CPU OC doesn't do much for gaming at higher res, and I want to undervolt if anything. But it was interesting to know why this auto CPU OC feature was missing).(Ryzen Master worked just fine yesterday. Makes all the sense in the world that updating a GPU driver will prevent a CPU related program from working.... wondering if this new version of Adrenaline tries to force some modified version of Ryzen Master onto systems so it can control/OC the CPU from Adrenaline, and it messes with some existing RM installs. Who knows)