AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.9.1 (now 21.9.2)

EDIT
Looks like 21.9.2 was released: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-9-2
A few things:
Download link, and full release notes: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-9-1
Looks like 21.9.2 was released: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-9-2
- World War Z™: Aftermath
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™
- Up to 13% increase in performance in Diablo® II: Resurrected™ @ 4K Very High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.9.2 on the 12GB Radeon™ RX 6700XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.9.1.RS-403
- New World™
- In Radeon™ Software, the CPU Additional Metrics section within the Performance tab may be missing for some users.
- Some users may receive a compatibility error message when they attempt to load a previously saved tuning profile.
- While playing Hitman™ 3 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800 XT, users may experience an issue where water along the shores becomes missing.
- The Auto Overclock feature for CPU in Radeon™ Software may be missing for some users with an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 series processor and AMD Radeon™ 6000 series graphics card.
- Open Broadcaster Software™ may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 500 Series Graphics.
- AMD Radeon™ Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn™ for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
- Deathloop
- Call of Duty Vanguard Open Beta
- AMD Smart Access Memory on Radeon RX 5000 Series Graphics
- VK_KHR_zero_initialize_workgroup_memory - This extension allows implementations to use the null constant initializer on shader workgroup memory variables. This in turn allows applications that run untrusted content to defeat memory-scraping attacks.
- VK_KHR_shader_integer_dot_product - This extension adds support for the integer dot product SPIR-V instructions defined in SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product. The SPV_KHR_integer_dot_product extension allows dot product operations on integer vectors with optional accumulation. In addition to allowing dot product operations for all input vector types, it also allows integer dot product for 4-component vectors of 8-bit integers that are packed into 32-bit integers.
- VK_EXT_shader_atomic_float2 - This extension provides shaders with the capability to perform 16-bit floating-point atomic operations on buffer and workgroup memory. It additionally allows floating-point atomic minimum and maximum operations on buffer, workgroup, and image memory.
- VK_EXT_load_store_op_none - This extension allows an application to specify the contents within the render area that will not modified or can be expected to be undefined after rendering.
- Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
- On Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics, higher than expected memory clock speed and power consumption may be experienced when idle and the display’s resolution and refresh rate are set to specific values such as 1080p @ 60Hz.
- While playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, driver timeouts or black screens may be experienced on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 480 Graphics when the user quickly navigates through the game menus or swiftly looks around an environment with their character.
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
- AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
