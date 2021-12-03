AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.12.1

Halo Infinite™ Up to 17% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3. RS-434 Up to 19% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3. RS-435 Up to 16% increase in performance in Halo Infinite @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 on the 12 GB Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.11.3. RS-436

Fortnite™

Icarus™

While running SteamVR Home on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ VII Graphics, some users may experience a crash.

During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.

While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.

Visual corruption may be observed on a vehicle’s logo or license plate number while playing Forza Horizon 5™ on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 500 series Graphics.

After upgrading to the latest Radeon™ Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

RS-434 – Testing conducted by AMD as of December 1, 2021, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR6, Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 and 21.11.3 on Halo Infinite. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-435 – Testing conducted by AMD as of December 1, 2021, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR6, Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 and 21.11.3 on Halo Infinite. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-436 – Testing conducted by AMD as of December 1, 2021, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 12GB DDR6, Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.12.1 and 21.11.3 on Halo Infinite. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

