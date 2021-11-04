AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.11.3

ghostwich
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2014
- Messages
- 2,071
Flight Simulator, Farming Simulator, Vulkan Simulator.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-11-3
Support For
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-11-3
Support For
- Microsoft Flight Simulator™: Game of the Year Edition
- Farming Simulator 22™
- Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.
- Driver timeouts or game crashes may be experienced by some users while playing Battlefield™ 2042 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- While playing DayZ™, some users may experience stuttering or poor performance on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5700 XT Graphics.
- Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.
- While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround. Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
- Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.3 does not provide support for Halo Infinite™ (Multiplayer mode). The Radeon™ Software Adrenalin driver that provides support & game optimizations for Halo Infinite™ (Multiplayer mode) is an early release preview of an upcoming driver and can be found here- https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/RN-RAD-WIN-HALO-INFINITE-MP
Battlefield 2042 is a new game, and therefore, a driver has appeared.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-11-2
Support For
Supports the new Call of Duty and Forza Horizon games- remember the last time a 20% performance boost was claimed? The drivers broke Guardians of the Galaxy requiring a roll-back or waiting a few days for a hotfix from AMD.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-11-1
Support For
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-11-2
Support For
- Battlefield™ 2042
- Up to 14% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4
- Up to 15% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4
- Up to 11% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4
- During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.
- Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.
- While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
Supports the new Call of Duty and Forza Horizon games- remember the last time a 20% performance boost was claimed? The drivers broke Guardians of the Galaxy requiring a roll-back or waiting a few days for a hotfix from AMD.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-11-1
Support For
- Call of Duty®: Vanguard
- Forza Horizon 5™
- Up to 23% increase in performance in Forza Horizon 5 @ 4K Extreme Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2
- Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.
- While playing Call of Duty®: Warzone, some users may observe visual artifacts when moving the cursor in the in-game menu.
- During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.
- Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.
- While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
Last edited: