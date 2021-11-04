AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.11.3

Battlefield™ 2042 Up to 14% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4 Up to 15% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4 Up to 11% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 2042 @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.2 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.4



During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.

While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

Call of Duty®: Vanguard

Forza Horizon 5™ Up to 23% increase in performance in Forza Horizon 5 @ 4K Extreme Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.11.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.10.2



Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.

While playing Call of Duty®: Warzone, some users may observe visual artifacts when moving the cursor in the in-game menu.

During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy™ gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon™ Anti-Lag feature in Radeon™ Software.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.

While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon™ Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.

Battlefield 2042 is a new game, and therefore, a driver has appeared.Supports the new Call of Duty and Forza Horizon games- remember the last time a 20% performance boost was claimed? The drivers broke Guardians of the Galaxy requiring a roll-back or waiting a few days for a hotfix from AMD.