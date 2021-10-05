AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.10.3

ghostwich
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 10, 2014
- Messages
- 2,038
(Edited to stay up to date)
Support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Age of Empires IV, and Doom Eternal's 6.66 patch.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-10-3
Support For
Support for Back 4 Blood and Riftbreaker.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-10-2
Support For
Support for Windows 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 30.0.13025.1000), Far Cry 6, and BF2042's open beta. And a big list of fixes (if you believe that they've fixed those problems!) including the one long standing issue affecting Horizon Zero Dawn.
Go here: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-10-1
Support for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Age of Empires IV, and Doom Eternal's 6.66 patch.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-10-3
Support For
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- up to 21% performance increase in 4K Ultra Settings with the 6800XT and 6900XT as compared to 21.10.2
- Rider's Republic
- Age of Empires IV
- up to 45% performance increase with the 6800XT
- Doom Eternal's 6.66 patch
- In Radeon™ Software, the CPU Tuning feature may be missing for some users with AMD Processors such as Ryzen™ 9 5950X Processor.
- Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- While playing a game, some users may experience a black screen flicker if they have multiple displays connected and they attempt to switch between open windows (via Alt + Tab shortcut).
- Battlefield™ V may crash during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6600 Graphics.
- Image corruption may be observed on some characters when Radeon™ Boost is enabled while playing Cyberpunk 2077® on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6700 XT Graphics.
- Users may experience display corruption issues when they set their Samsung™ Odyssey G9 C49G95T monitor to 5120X1440 @ 240Hz.
- Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon™ RX 6800M Graphics.
- AMD Radeon™ Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds™ with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
Support for Back 4 Blood and Riftbreaker.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-10-2
Support For
- Back 4 Blood
- The Riftbreaker
- Driver timeouts or black screens may be experienced while playing Assassin’s Creed Origins on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 580 Graphics.
- Some users may experience a game freeze when they attempt to launch Dota 2 using OpenGL.
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- Some users may experience elevated memory consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
- In Radeon Software, the CPU Tuning feature may be missing for some users with AMD Processors such as Ryzen 9 5950X Processor.
- AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
(original post below)
Support for Windows 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 30.0.13025.1000), Far Cry 6, and BF2042's open beta. And a big list of fixes (if you believe that they've fixed those problems!) including the one long standing issue affecting Horizon Zero Dawn.
Go here: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-10-1
Support For
- Microsoft Windows 11 Operating System
- Far Cry 6
- Up to 10% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1080p Ultra Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Up to 12% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 4K Medium Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Up to 13% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1440p Medium Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 8 GB Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Battlefield 2042 (Open Beta)
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- DirectX 12
- Up to 11% increase in performance in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds @ 4K Ultra Settings with DX12, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- DirectX 12
Fixed Issues
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to driver timeouts or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
- Some users may experience high idle memory clock speed values when two or more monitors are connected to their system.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing The Medium on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- On full GPU load, Radeon Software may incorrectly display higher than actual GPU power consumption values.
- While playing Wreckfest or Arma 3, image corruption may be experienced when viewing foliage.
Known Issues
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.
Last edited: