AMD Radeon Adrenaline 21.10.1 (Windows 11 support)

Support for Windows 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 30.0.13025.1000), Far Cry 6, and BF2042's open beta. And a big list of fixes (if you believe that they've fixed those problems!) including the one long standing issue affecting Horizon Zero Dawn.
Go here: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-rad-win-21-10-1
Support For
- Microsoft Windows 11 Operating System
- Far Cry 6
- Up to 10% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1080p Ultra Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Up to 12% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 4K Medium Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Up to 13% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1440p Medium Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 8 GB Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- Battlefield 2042 (Open Beta)
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- DirectX 12
- Up to 11% increase in performance in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds @ 4K Ultra Settings with DX12, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
- DirectX 12
Fixed Issues
- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to driver timeouts or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
- Some users may experience high idle memory clock speed values when two or more monitors are connected to their system.
- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing The Medium on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- On full GPU load, Radeon Software may incorrectly display higher than actual GPU power consumption values.
- While playing Wreckfest or Arma 3, image corruption may be experienced when viewing foliage.
Known Issues
- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
- AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
AMD Link for Windows Known Issues
- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.