AMD Radeon Adrenalin Edition 20.9.2 driver

“Download the all-new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2. This release supports the launch of Star Wars: Squadrons, contains new Vulkan extension support and stability improvements for end user issues.
Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition, designed to give gamers deeply immersive gameplay and inspired by today’s era of social, connected gaming. Should you like to share or read up on user experiences, we have an open discussion thread open on these drivers right here.
Support For
STAR WARS: Squadrons
Added Vulkan Support
VK_KHR_buffer_device_address
This extension is used to query the device address of a buffer to allow for shader access to that buffer’s storage via the SPV_KHR_physical_storage_buffer SPIRV extension.
VK_EXT_robustness2
This extension provides stricter restrictions for handling reads and writes that are out of bounds. It specifies that out-of-bounds reads must return zeros and out-of-bounds writes must be discarded. This extension also adds support for null descriptors.
VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64
This extension extends existing 64-bit integer atomic support to images, which provides more efficient access than buffers. This allows applications to quickly improve their performance with minor changes to their code.
Fixed Issues
Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable after updating Radeon Software without a system reboot.
Screen flickering may be observed while MSI Afterburner™ is running or enabled on the system.
X-Plane 11™ may experience an application hang or crash when using the Vulkan® API.
DOOM™ VFR may experience corruption or artifacting in game on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
Performance metrics overlay may fail to open or appear after the system wakes from sleep.
Call of Duty®: WWII may experience black textures on the ground or walls in zombies game mode.
Blocky corruption may be observed in Detroit: Become Human™ on some Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
Using the Movies&TV application to edit video clips may result in green corruption in the clips.
Performance metrics may report incorrect values for current VRAM usage after an extended period of gameplay.
With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
World of Warcraft™ may experience corruption issues with anti-aliasing enabled on DirectX®12 API.
Launching Radeon Software after a driver upgrade, may cause the Auto OC dialogue to appear with “0 Mhz” when the Auto OC feature has been previously enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
Known Issues
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2 installation package contains the following:
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.9.2 Driver Version 20.20.31.01 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.12031.1000)”
https://www.guru3d.com/files-details/amd-radeon-adrenalin-edition-20-9-2-driver-download.html
