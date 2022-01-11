AMD Radeon Adrenalin 22.2.3

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 Highlights​

Support For​

Total War™: Warhammer III

AMD Smart Access Memory optimizations Up to 24% increase in performance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla™ @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 23% increase in performance in Battlefield™ 5 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1.RS-449 Up to 18% increase in performance in Borderlands 3™ @ 1080p Badass settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 17% increase in performance in F1® 2021 @ 1080p Ultra High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 12% increase in performance in Gears 5™ @ 1080p High settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 11% increase in performance in Fortnite™ @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 7 5800H, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449 Up to 10% increase in performance in Cyberpunk® 2077 @ 1080p Ultra settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.2 on the Ryzen 9 5900HX, versus the previous software driver version 22.2.1. RS-449



Known Issues​

Some users on Windows® 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.2.1 Highlights​

Support For​

Dying Light 2™

Lost Ark™

Vulkan® 1.3 and Vulkan® Roadmap 2022. Click here for more information.

Fixed Issues​

On some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6700 XT Graphics, some users may observe flashing colored lights around their character when playing Fortnite™ using DirectX® 12.

Known Issues​

While playing Cyberpunk 2077™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Support for​

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 Graphics

AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Graphics

Fixed Issues​

While playing Borderlands 3™ using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Known Issues​

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

That was hinted at for the later part of January (and I suspect might even slip to Feb 1).

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 Highlights​

Support For​

Monster Hunter Rise™

God of War™ Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6900 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-445 Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 16 GB Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-446 Up to 7% increase in performance in God of War™ @ 4K Ultra Settings, using Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 on the 12 GB Radeon™ RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.12.1.RS-447



Fixed Issues​

Connecting multiple monitors with high display bandwidths and differences in vertical intervals to a system may lead to high idle memory clock values being experienced by some users.

After upgrading to the latest Radeon™ Software, the Power Tuning component of a saved tuning profile may not load correctly when a user imports a previously saved tuning profile.

When some users zoom-in during Halo Infinite™ gameplay, they may experience visual corruption on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 5600 XT Graphics.

Flickering may be observed when playing Fortnite™ on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled.

Known Issues​

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

While playing Borderlands 3™ using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.

Footnote​

RS-445 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-446 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

RS-447 – Testing conducted by AMD as of January 7, 2022, on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU, and Windows 10 Pro, with Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.1 and 21.12.1 on God of War™. Game tested with ultra preset at 4K. Performance may vary.

Total War Warhammer III, and some fixes for... the 5900HX? And no sign of RSR!This is the game driver for Dying Light 2Primarily, this is the driver for the 6500XT.Support for Monster Hunter Rise and God of War. This driver does NOT have Radeon Super Resolution.Can't find any more information about RSR other than "Q1 2022" (discussed in replies below) and possibly needing 22.1.3 drivers or later.