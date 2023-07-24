AMD Radeon 7900 GRE (a cut down 7900 XT with 16 GB VRAM & 80 CUs) debuts in China

Well the gap between a 6950 and a 7900xt is already small 10-15%.The gap between a 6800xt and a 6950xt also isn’t that big similarly 10-15%This will perform somewhere between the 6950 and the 7900xt.So if a 7800xt were to exist it would fall below the 7900GRE which would put it far too close to the 6850xt which would be an absolutely terrible generational increase. The likes of which we are already shitting on Nvidia for, so if AMD and Nvidia completely fail at their current generation then what do we really have to look forward to and that’s why the launch scares me.Because either the 7900 binning is bad enough to support China with silicon that doesn’t make the cut for the xt, or they are intentionally gimping good silicon to meet a market. But if they have to resort to crippling what was otherwise a good 7900xt or xtx then AMD is in an even weaker position than I had realized because the 7800xt launch should sit basically where that GRE is going to occupy, but the 7800 silicon is nowhere to be seen.