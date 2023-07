AMD Radeon 7900 GRE (a cut down 7900 XT with 16 GB VRAM & 80 CUs) debuts in China

Josh Norem of ExtremeTech seems to think the same that this is Navi 31 in Navi 32 clothing !!One fascinating detail is that when comparing the backside of the GRE card, which stands for Golden Rabbit Edition, to the existing Radeon RX 7900 XT, you can see the underbelly of the die and the retention bracket are a bit smaller on the new GPU. This is odd since both models use the same Navi31 die. However, the mystery could be solved by a new leak showing AMD has developed a smaller package for Navi31 that is designed to let its partners create dummy boards for the incoming Navi32 GPUs. According to Videocardz, the smaller Navi31 has been shipping to partners for months to let them prepare their Radeon 7800 and 7700 boards without having the actual dies.Via wccftech:An interesting detail spotted by @Olrak29_ is that the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 GRE features a smaller retention bracket and the capacitor area on the flipside of the PCB and underneath the Navi 31 GPU looks to be rather smaller compared to the same model using the 7900 XT design. This could be due to a smaller chip package used for this particular Navi 31 SKU or it could be a compact chip that was leaked out a while ago by Moore's Law is Dead