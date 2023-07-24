AMD Radeon 7900 GRE (a cut down 7900 XT with 16 GB VRAM & 80 CUs) debuts in China

M

Marees

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2018
Messages
1,526

AMD's China-Only Radeon RX 7900 GRE 16GB Debuts: Navi 31 with Cut-Down Memory​


@wxnod has just published pictures of Sapphire's Radeon RX 7900 GRE


ScrubWiki revealed its specifications:

(China-exclusive) Radeon RX 7900 GRE is based on the Navi 31 GPU with 5376 stream processors enabled and running at 1.50 GHz – 2.40 GHz, which is the same configuration as that of the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

There is one important difference though. The Radeon RX 7900 GRE disables one more memory controller die (MCD) and therefore comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory along with a 256-bit memory interface.

As a result, AMD's Radeon RX 7900 GRE can boast the same 32 FP32 TFLOPS – 51.6 FP32 TFLOPS (base – boost) compute horsepower as the Radeon RX 7900 XT, yet it only has 64MB of Infinity Cache (with bandwidth reduced to 2.56 GB/s) as well as 16GB of memory (with bandwidth reduced to 640 MB/s).



When it comes to Sapphire's Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 GRE, this graphics board features two eight-pin auxiliary PCIe power connectors and is rated for around 300W thermal graphics power (TGP). To cool down the rather hot Navi 31 GRE GPU, Sapphire uses a rather large 2.5-wide triple-fan cooling system, which is considerably thinner than the company uses on its Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT.


https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-radeon-rx-7900-gre-debuts

erek said:
It should be noted that AMD's alleged test systems appear to have been running unreleased graphics hardware - a Radeon RX 7900 GRE GPU with 16 GB of memory is listed in LHC@home's entry
Click to expand...
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Maybe they are using binned dies that have a defective memory controller link, but otherwise are OK?
Click to expand...
You mean 2 defective links ?

7900xt is already cut down by 1 from 7900xtx

Why I asked this was because there was a leak by MLID that had demoed such a chimera to its board partners but not sure if it has made its way into a production model
 
The regular 7900xt is about 10-15% faster than the 6950xt at 4k so it would be curious to see where this would slot in. The 6950xt looks to go for about $650 while the 7900xt is around $750.
I dont see any games having issues with 'just' 16 GB, so it would be a good metric on how much bandwidth/cache is needed for various games on the high end.
 
The fact this card exists sort of scares me, China isn't a small market, and the fact they can release this card there in a space that should reasonably be taken by the 7800 makes me wonder 2 things, how hard is the binning for the 7900 XT and XTX, and is there actually a 7800 series coming down the line any time soon?
 
Lakados said:
The fact this card exists sort of scares me
Click to expand...
Why?

Lakados said:
, China isn't a small market
Click to expand...
No kidding!

Lakados said:
, and the fact they can release this card there in a space that should reasonably be taken by the 7800
Click to expand...

Ok, so I'm an AMD GPU noob. How so?
Lakados said:
makes me wonder 2 things, how hard is the binning for the 7900 XT and XTX, and is there actually a 7800 series coming down the line any time soon?
Click to expand...
 
Lakados said:
how hard is the binning for the 7900 XT and XTX
Click to expand...

That could be indicating that they still have a lot of xt for each xtx coming out, at launch it was a surprising amount, one would expect 300mm of quite old by now TSMC 5 to have better success rate.

Maybe they have started to sales near or even xtx capable as lower one too.
 
LukeTbk said:
Depend on the price, cheaping out on the memory bus-ram if the rebate is past to the customer and has option they are free to choose or not is not an issue.
Click to expand...
Well, most ppl give AMD a pass for high vram and imply that only Nvidia cripples their cards. That's not true.
AMD cards also suffer from high power consumption, high temperatures and the high idle power consumption merely from using high refresh rate displays and playing a video.
 
philb2 said:
Ok, so I'm an AMD GPU noob. How so?
Click to expand...
Well the gap between a 6950 and a 7900xt is already small 10-15%.

The gap between a 6800xt and a 6950xt also isn’t that big similarly 10-15%

This will perform somewhere between the 6950 and the 7900xt.

So if a 7800xt were to exist it would fall below the 7900GRE which would put it far too close to the 6850xt which would be an absolutely terrible generational increase. The likes of which we are already shitting on Nvidia for, so if AMD and Nvidia completely fail at their current generation then what do we really have to look forward to and that’s why the launch scares me.

Because either the 7900 binning is bad enough to support China with silicon that doesn’t make the cut for the xt, or they are intentionally gimping good silicon to meet a market. But if they have to resort to crippling what was otherwise a good 7900xt or xtx then AMD is in an even weaker position than I had realized because the 7800xt launch should sit basically where that GRE is going to occupy, but the 7800 silicon is nowhere to be seen.
 
Lakados said:
Because either the 7900 binning is bad enough to support China with silicon that doesn’t make the cut for the xt,
Click to expand...
Is that the case ?, the GRE seem to have same frequency boost, same core count, same GPU just cheaper board-memory bus and memory, no ?

If it is a China only product, maybe it does not matter if the 7800xt is really close to it (and could be why it is a China only affair, to not muddy the sku line).
 
Last edited:
LukeTbk said:
Is that the case ?, the GRE seem to have same frequency boost, same core count, same GPU just cheaper board-memory bus and memory, no ?

If it is a China only product, maybe it does not matter if the 7800xt is really close to it (and could be why it is a China only affair, to not muddy the sku line).
Click to expand...
I understand it as them cutting down the memory interface and disabling the extra lanes at a hardware level not just using less cheaper memory.

But why sell a GRE instead of an XT? If it’s silicon that doesn’t make the bin and they have a lot of it that’s one thing but fusing off is another.

If this is like the 7600x3D then all good, but it took AMD years to get enough bad bins to release that to just Microcenter in just the US.
The 7900 series is less than a year old and having that much left over bad bins to support China this early on can’t be a good sign.

Why not just release a 7800xt instead?
 
Lakados said:
Why not just release a 7800xt instead?
Click to expand...
The 7800xt if it is ever released would be between a 6900xt & 6950xt

Rumours point to a 7800 (60 cu) likely between 6800xt & 6900xt

Marees said:
Igor takes a cut down 70 CU workstation that has not been released for desktop consumers & concludes that performance ties with a 6900xt or between a 4070 & 4070 ti

https://www.igorslab.de/en/amd-radeon-rx-7800xt-review-as-radeon-pro-w7800/8/



I would add a third point for not selling a 70 CU Navi 31 card.
It is too close to a 60 CU Navi 32 & what if AMD managed to fix the "performance bugs" in RDNA 3 🤔
Click to expand...
 
Lakados said:
I understand it as them cutting down the memory interface and disabling the extra lanes at a hardware level not just using less cheaper memory.
Click to expand...
Could be all wrong here obviously but isn't a lot of the memory interface on the 6nm MCD (thus the 5/6 of the bandwith available on the xt making possible for one of them to be bad for some reason)

Lakados said:
But why sell a GRE instead of an XT?
Click to expand...
The board with a smaller memory bus and the memory controller can have one more faulty MCD could be both cheaper I imagine: the main difference in the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is the single MCD chiplet with the memory controller disabled
https://technewsspace.com/amd-relea...t-with-reduced-memory-specifically-for-china/

A less bit bus PCB should cost less.

Lakados said:
Why not just release a 7800xt instead?
Click to expand...
Could indicate that the rumours of an cut down navi 31 would not happen for them and they will be on navi 32 ? That GRE could be way too close to the XT in some scenario to their liking to be called a 7800 something.
 
Marees said:
The 7800xt if it is ever released would be between a 6900xt & 6950xt

Rumours point to a 7800 (60 cu) likely between 6800xt & 6900xt
Click to expand...
I understand that but that would give the 7800 something around a 7% generational uplift which is terrible even when compared to the already bad standards set by NVidia.
LukeTbk said:
The board with a smaller memory bus and the memory controller can have one more faulty MCD could be both cheaper I imagine: the main difference in the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is the single MCD chiplet with the memory controller disabled
https://technewsspace.com/amd-relea...t-with-reduced-memory-specifically-for-china/

A less bit bus PCB should cost less.
Click to expand...
But are the 7900xt sales so bad that they are having to artificially cut down the silicon to meet this price segment or are the yields so bad that 9 months in they can support an entire product line with it?
 
Lakados said:
But are the 7900xt sales so bad that they are having to artificially cut down the silicon to meet this price segment or are the yields so bad that 9 months in they can support an entire product line with it?
Click to expand...
I am not sure by artificially cut down, are we talkign about the MCD silicon or the GCD silicon, I feel it is not cut down or not achieved to be an XT. If you mean still getting a giant proportion of XT level gpu out of their Navi 31 that like they did at launch diminishing a lot the attraction of using chiplet, that could be an indication of that but it could simply be that the XTX price point is so niche they artificially cut down XTX to XT-GRE.

I can imagine the sales being quite low if southkorea is an indication:

orea-DIY-PC-Market-GPU-Share-_-NVIDIA-AMD-Intel-_1.jpg



If they run out of 6900xt- 6950xt the price point between the 6800 and the 7900xt would become all empty until the 7800-7800xt launch, why those take so long, could be too much 6800 to 6950xt in non China channels still available, could be they want to launch a new GPU with StarField in September to bundle sales.
 
Marees said:
Would AMD save any money by fitting a Navi 31 GPU in a Navi 32 packaging 🤔
Click to expand...
Josh Norem of ExtremeTech seems to think the same that this is Navi 31 in Navi 32 clothing !!

One fascinating detail is that when comparing the backside of the GRE card, which stands for Golden Rabbit Edition, to the existing Radeon RX 7900 XT, you can see the underbelly of the die and the retention bracket are a bit smaller on the new GPU. This is odd since both models use the same Navi31 die. However, the mystery could be solved by a new leak showing AMD has developed a smaller package for Navi31 that is designed to let its partners create dummy boards for the incoming Navi32 GPUs. According to Videocardz, the smaller Navi31 has been shipping to partners for months to let them prepare their Radeon 7800 and 7700 boards without having the actual dies.

https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/amd-radeon-rx-7900-spotted-with-similar-specs-as-xt-model

Via wccftech:

An interesting detail spotted by @Olrak29_ is that the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 GRE features a smaller retention bracket and the capacitor area on the flipside of the PCB and underneath the Navi 31 GPU looks to be rather smaller compared to the same model using the 7900 XT design. This could be due to a smaller chip package used for this particular Navi 31 SKU or it could be a compact chip that was leaked out a while ago by Moore's Law is Dead.

https://wccftech.com/amd-radeon-rx-7900-gre-16-gb-gpu-sapphire-pictured-same-core-count-as-7900-xt/
 
Last edited:
Marees said:
Josh Norem of ExtremeTech seems to think the same that this is Navi 31 in Navi 32 clothing !!

One fascinating detail is that when comparing the backside of the GRE card, which stands for Golden Rabbit Edition, to the existing Radeon RX 7900 XT, you can see the underbelly of the die and the retention bracket are a bit smaller on the new GPU. This is odd since both models use the same Navi31 die. However, the mystery could be solved by a new leak showing AMD has developed a smaller package for Navi31 that is designed to let its partners create dummy boards for the incoming Navi32 GPUs. According to Videocardz, the smaller Navi31 has been shipping to partners for months to let them prepare their Radeon 7800 and 7700 boards without having the actual dies.

https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/amd-radeon-rx-7900-spotted-with-similar-specs-as-xt-model

Via wccftech:

An interesting detail spotted by @Olrak29_ is that the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 GRE features a smaller retention bracket and the capacitor area on the flipside of the PCB and underneath the Navi 31 GPU looks to be rather smaller compared to the same model using the 7900 XT design. This could be due to a smaller chip package used for this particular Navi 31 SKU or it could be a compact chip that was leaked out a while ago by Moore's Law is Dead.

https://wccftech.com/amd-radeon-rx-7900-gre-16-gb-gpu-sapphire-pictured-same-core-count-as-7900-xt/
Click to expand...
Coverage by TechPoweUp

It turns out that the upcoming Radeon RX 7900 GRE (Golden Rabbit Edition) is built on the mysterious Navi 31 + Navi 32 hybrid GPU that's been in the news for a few weeks now.

VideoCardz caught whiff of the new GPU by comparing the back sides of the Sapphire RX 7900 GRE from yesterday's leak, with that of the production Sapphire RX 7900 XT/XTX NITRO+. There are visible differences in the layout of the SMDs, and the reinforcement brace behind the GPU has a square cutout, compared to the rectangular one behind the "Navi 31" powering the RX 7900 XT/XTX NITRO+. On the RX 7900 GRE, the GCD is configured with 84 CU, or the same core-config as the RX 7900 XT, albeit with the narrower 256-bit memory interface, and 64 MB of Infinity Cache memory

https://www.techpowerup.com/311630/radeon-rx-7900-gre-confirmed-to-debut-new-navi-3x-gpu
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top