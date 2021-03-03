AMD Radeon 6700 XT Launch Live Stream - 10am 3/3/21

zzzzz.png
 
Lumpus said:
But is it selling at MSRP in stores???
It will at AMD.com and a couple of AIBs have told me they are targeting MSRP at launch time. The problem with this all is that AMD has no direct legal control over AIB pricing, and AIBs have no direct legal control over retailer pricing. I do know for a fact that AMD's BOM kit pricing has enabled AIBs to hit MSRP. Now whether or not that happens is anyone's guess.
 
The big question of the time is availability? Has AMD planned, had enough time to up the production of RNDA2 22 chips to at least make a dent in the market? Have to start watching some of the review out to see how she performs.
 
noko said:
The big question of the time is availability? Has AMD planned, had enough time to up the production of RNDA2 22 chips to at least make a dent in the market? Have to start watching some of the review out to see how she performs.
Talking to some AIBs, it sounds like there is a very large number coming into the channel on launch day. Possibly 5X more than we saw on 6800 launch day. Now whether or not that makes a dent in being able to get one considering demand, again, who knows?
 
FrgMstr said:
Talking to some AIBs, it sounds like there is a very large number coming into the channel on launch day. Possibly 5X more than we saw on 6800 launch day. Now whether or not that makes a dent in being able to get one considering demand, again, who knows?
If they're done in some manner that makes it difficult for bots to just hoover them up (newegg shuffle or BB walk-ins only style) then it might help. Anything that goes to amazon might as well be just going straight to ebay.
 
Any clue on review embargo? I would like to see reviews prior to sale on March 18th. otherwise, buying blind. Want to see how this compares for 5700/5700XT.
 
Interested in this. Just hoping stock outs won't be as bad as Nvidia's recent lineup. Ha, recent. 3*** series has been out for 5 to 6 months now, and there's still an insane stock problem. Let's hope AMD has a better strategy here.
 
