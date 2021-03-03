AMD Radeon 6700 XT Launch Live Stream - 10am 3/3/21

Lumpus said: But is it selling at MSRP in stores??? Click to expand...

It will at AMD.com and a couple of AIBs have told me they are targeting MSRP at launch time. The problem with this all is that AMD has no direct legal control over AIB pricing, and AIBs have no direct legal control over retailer pricing. I do know for a fact that AMD's BOM kit pricing has enabled AIBs to hit MSRP. Now whether or not that happens is anyone's guess.