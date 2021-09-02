AMD Radeon 6600XT: 65 Watts at the Wall

Ended up getting a few more 6600XTs recently so threw together this cute rig... the last one I told myself.I have five of these (1 XFX from a member here and snagged four more from the eggster.. need one more to fill-up the last slot)I see a lot of miners saying these draw about 70-75 watts at the wall but seems like they don't load up the PSU and just use one card so not seeing the best efficiency from the PSU.I have a HP server PSU (900w/1200w) platinum rated powering the cards and a pico-ATX PSU powering the motherboard and jumping the server PSU's through the breakout board. Each card mining ETH takes almost exactly 65watts at the wall measured through my kill-a-watt, the rest of the system eats about 22watts. Enjoy the pics and the cable rat's nest.