AMD Radeon 6600XT: 65 Watts at the Wall

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,697
Ended up getting a few more 6600XTs recently so threw together this cute rig... the last one I told myself.

I have five of these (1 XFX from a member here and snagged four more from the eggster.. need one more to fill-up the last slot)

I see a lot of miners saying these draw about 70-75 watts at the wall but seems like they don't load up the PSU and just use one card so not seeing the best efficiency from the PSU.

I have a HP server PSU (900w/1200w) platinum rated powering the cards and a pico-ATX PSU powering the motherboard and jumping the server PSU's through the breakout board. Each card mining ETH takes almost exactly 65watts at the wall measured through my kill-a-watt, the rest of the system eats about 22watts. Enjoy the pics and the cable rat's nest. :D

20210902_115437_HDR.jpg

20210902_115733_HDR.jpg

20210902_120922_HDR.jpg

6600XT.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top