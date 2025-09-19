AMD Quietly Lists Radeon RX 7700 Graphics Card, Price Unannounced

Will this be priced between the 9060xt 8gb & 9060xt 16gb
On September 18, 2025, AMD added the Radeon RX 7700 GPU to its official website—a new RX 7000 series graphics card without a formal announcement, MSRP, or release timing.
Based on AMD’s own statistics in overlapping titles, the RX 7700 performs around 16-19% under the RX 7700 XT.
with 16GB of VRAM, it could be positioned as an affordable GPU for running local AI applications.
