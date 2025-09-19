  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Quietly Lists Radeon RX 7700 Graphics Card, Price Unannounced

Will this be priced between the 9060xt 8gb & 9060xt 16gb 🤔🤔


On September 18, 2025, AMD added the Radeon RX 7700 GPU to its official website—a new RX 7000 series graphics card without a formal announcement, MSRP, or release timing.

Based on AMD’s own statistics in overlapping titles, the RX 7700 performs around 16-19% under the RX 7700 XT.


with 16GB of VRAM, it could be positioned as an affordable GPU for running local AI applications. 🤔🤔🤔

Here's a look at the specs.

Screenshot_20250919-130843_Opera.jpg


Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1077...e-radeon-rx-7700-with-16gb-of-vram/index.html

https://gaming.news/news/2025-09-18...deon-rx-7700-graphics-card-price-unannounced/
 
