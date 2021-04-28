Centauri
https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/21/04/20824622/amd-q1-earnings-guidance-steamroll-estimates-amid-across-the-board-strength?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed:+benzinga+(Benzinga+News+Feed)
...wow
AMD reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of 52 cents compared to 18 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues climbed 93% year-over-year from $1.79 billion to $3.45 billion.
Among the segments, Computing and Graphics fetched revenues of $2.10 billion or roughly 61% of the total. This segment grew its revenues 46% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter. The company attributed the strength to Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics product sales growth.
Enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment saw revenue growth of 286% year-over-year and 5% sequentially to $1.35 billion, or 39% of the total revenues.
The company raised its full-year revenue growth guidance from 37% previously to 50%, while the Street is modeling 39% growth.
...wow