AMD pushes back on Tiger Lake with Cezanne mobile CPUs

Looks like AMD is gearing up to release their Zen 3 mobile parts, as expected. The 4000u Renoir parts already gave the 11th gen parts strong competition, so looking forward to what these can do.
https://www.techpowerup.com/275214/amd-ryzen-7-5800u-cezanne-based-on-zen-3-geekbenched
Major upgrades include Zen 3 cores (though only on certain models?) as well as increased cache.
https://www.techpowerup.com/275214/amd-ryzen-7-5800u-cezanne-based-on-zen-3-geekbenched
Major upgrades include Zen 3 cores (though only on certain models?) as well as increased cache.