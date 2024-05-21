AMD Promises Next-Generation Product Announcements in its Computex Keynote

learners permit said: Is it me or is this giant AI push from tech companies just gonna shit all over PC gaming from another vector? I just don't see AI in any way enhancing the PC gaming experience other than perhaps helping image quality for up scaling/frame generation neither of which I am a fan. I dunno maybe it'll help with game development but more doesn't always equate with better. Thoughts? Click to expand...

Complex physic simulation (clothes, air, fluid, muscle effect on skin simulation), npc decision making, dialogues (content and voice generation), texture.Imagine a game like Crusader kings, you could have a room with the statue-painting of your ancestor and what they represent are tailor made to the things you specially did, dialogue could have audio track, event like someone being assassinated or royal hunt made in video or a series of painting and custom-made for your unique current game line.Or Baldurs gates 3, your character could speak with a voice instead of being a really strange mute that break every scene it is in, that match your current state (the character, its health, tireness, sick, hurt, just ran, enemy nearby or not and so on), inference will probably be everywhere, hard to imagine why would we not have a giant amount of inferred dialogue real soon in video game for example. The voice to face and "actor" performance part has well obviously.If and once a ps5 with 300 tops is widespread and a PS6 with the equivalant of 3000 today (software making the 600-900 tops level hardware much more efficient) thousands is widespread, with developper knowing is it on the platform, it will be just way too powerful to not use.For example:Game engine like Unreal will be filled of such affair, soon we will stop to call it AI and will be taken for granted, would not be surprised if anything that can be1) hard to code2) Giant amount of good enough data to learn from (because it happen in the real world and has been filmed a lot) or synthetic data are possible to generate from very good but very slow simulatorIn game, will probably be inferred using very little watts and milliseconds and it could be really soon, before 2035. Stuff like how light bounce and get through different material and gas has well.Games will probably start to use learned motion matching, that use less resource and better than traditional methods, Madden and other already use it for their clothes simulation.