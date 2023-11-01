AMD Processor Lineup in 2025 Sees "Fire Range," "Strix Halo," and Signficant AI Performance Increases

Mobile processing compute units"A segment below "ultimate compute" is our favorite segment, called "elite experiences." This contains "Strix Halo," a processor designed to compete with maxed out Intel "Arrow Lake," and Apple M3 Max. The mega APU utilizes the 4 nm foundry node, and features 16 "Zen 5" CPU cores, alongside a large iGPU based on the RDNA3+ graphics architecture, with a whopping 40 compute units worth 2,560 stream processors. 80 AI accelerators (part of the compute units), and 40 Ray accelerators. The chip also features a next-generation XDNA2 based AI accelerator with a performance of 45-50 TOPS. The Apple M3 Max uses a unified memory architecture over a wide memory bus, it will be interesting to see what kind of memory interface AMD uses to keep the large iGPU, the 50 TOPS AI accelerator, and 16 "Zen 5" cores fed with enough memory bandwidth—dual-channel DDR5 or LPDDR5X don't seem sufficient, so we won't rule out AMD taking the unified memory route like on its semi-custom SoCs for gaming consoles, with solutions such as 256-bit GDDR6.Below "elite experiences" is "premium compute," which would cover a wide berth of mobile processors in the -U, -P, and -H segments. The processor for this segment is "Strix Point," the logical successor to "Phoenix." This monolithic processor is built on the same 4 nm foundry node, and packs a CPU with 12 "Zen 5" CPU cores, which could be a mix of larger "Zen 5" and smaller "Zen 5c" cores. Both core types offer identical IPC, so they're colloquially written as "Zen 5." Besides this, "Strix Point" features a fairly powerful iGPU based on the RDNA3+ graphics architecture, and the same XDNA2 AI accelerator as "Strix Halo," with up to 50 TOPS performance. AMD is expected to debut "Strix Point" in the second half of 2024.The lower end of the "premium compute" segment will be catered to by "Hawk Point" in 2024, and "Kraken Point" in 2025. From what we can gather based on rumors, "Hawk Point" is essentially a refresh of the current "Phoenix" monolithic silicon, and is built on the 4 nm node. It packs 8 "Zen 4" CPU cores, an iGPU based on the current RDNA3 graphics architecture, and the first-gen XDNA accelerator with 16 TOPS performance. This chip will hold this segment throughout 2024, and will be succeeded only in 2025, by the "Kraken Point" silicon. "Kraken Point" combines an 8 core CPU based on "Zen 5," with an updated iGPU based on RDNA3+, and the advanced XDNA2 accelerator with up to 50 TOPS performance.The "mainstream" segment covers notebooks priced under the $500-mark, it's currently being served by the Ryzen 7035 series based on the 6 nm "Rembrand-R" silicon that uses "Zen 3+" CPU cores combined with an RDNA2 iGPU, which is expected to continue on throughout 2024, and be succeeded in 2025 by "Escher," which is very likely the second rehash of "Phoenix," pushed a segment further down. AMD doesn't seem interested in replacing "Mendocino" from its entry segment, which will continue on throughout 2024 and 2025."