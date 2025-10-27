  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

AMD Prepares Entry-Level Ryzen 5 7500X3D 6-Core CPU for CES 2026 Launch

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,923
"The new chip would join AMD's growing list of X3D models, including the 7800X3D, 7900X3D, 7950X3D, and 7600X3D. With multiple Zen 5 X3D refresh parts rumored for a CES 2026 launch; such as Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, AMD's X3D family is seeing another expansion in early 2026. The rumored Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is particularly interesting as it appears to be AMD's next flagship model featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, 192 MB of L3 cache, and 200 W TDP. As for the Ryzen 5 7500X3D, there's currently no confirmation of global availability but given AMD's past moves with region-specific launches like the 5600X3D, wider distribution is possible."

1761585981753.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342289/...yzen-5-7500x3d-6-core-cpu-for-ces-2026-launch
 
Man, I'm kinda bummed...
The 7600x3D, but pair it with the 890m....

That would have been a bad ass little APU
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top