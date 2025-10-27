AMD Prepares Entry-Level Ryzen 5 7500X3D 6-Core CPU for CES 2026 Launch

erek
"The new chip would join AMD's growing list of X3D models, including the 7800X3D, 7900X3D, 7950X3D, and 7600X3D. With multiple Zen 5 X3D refresh parts rumored for a CES 2026 launch; such as Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D2, AMD's X3D family is seeing another expansion in early 2026. The rumored Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is particularly interesting as it appears to be AMD's next flagship model featuring 16 cores, 32 threads, 192 MB of L3 cache, and 200 W TDP. As for the Ryzen 5 7500X3D, there's currently no confirmation of global availability but given AMD's past moves with region-specific launches like the 5600X3D, wider distribution is possible."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342289/...yzen-5-7500x3d-6-core-cpu-for-ces-2026-launch
