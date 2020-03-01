AMD Posts Radeon Software 20.2.2 Drivers: Focusing on Bug Fixes and Stability

HAL_404
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 16, 2018
- Messages
- 695
this was posted Feb 29th. Driver issues have always haunted AMD up to this very day so yesterday I bought a GTX 1660 Ti. AMD GPU? Maybe next year, we'll see
"As this is essentially a bugfix driver, there are no new features to speak of. Instead, AMD’s focus, according to their release notes, is all about cataloging and fixing various driver bugs. Along with immediate stability issues, the drivers also make note of fixing issues with The Witcher 3, Metro Exodus, AMD's software overlay, and Battlefield V. "
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15565/amd-posts-radeon-software-2022-drivers-focusing-on-bug-fixes-and-stability
"As this is essentially a bugfix driver, there are no new features to speak of. Instead, AMD’s focus, according to their release notes, is all about cataloging and fixing various driver bugs. Along with immediate stability issues, the drivers also make note of fixing issues with The Witcher 3, Metro Exodus, AMD's software overlay, and Battlefield V. "
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15565/amd-posts-radeon-software-2022-drivers-focusing-on-bug-fixes-and-stability
Last edited: