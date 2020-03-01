AMD Posts Radeon Software 20.2.2 Drivers: Focusing on Bug Fixes and Stability

Status
Not open for further replies.
HAL_404

HAL_404

Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
695
this was posted Feb 29th. Driver issues have always haunted AMD up to this very day so yesterday I bought a GTX 1660 Ti. AMD GPU? Maybe next year, we'll see :barefoot:

"As this is essentially a bugfix driver, there are no new features to speak of. Instead, AMD’s focus, according to their release notes, is all about cataloging and fixing various driver bugs. Along with immediate stability issues, the drivers also make note of fixing issues with The Witcher 3, Metro Exodus, AMD's software overlay, and Battlefield V. "

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15565/amd-posts-radeon-software-2022-drivers-focusing-on-bug-fixes-and-stability
 
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Top