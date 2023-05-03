AMD Posts First Loss in Years as Consumer Chip Sales Plummet by 65%

GoldenTiger said: The economy sucks and demand dropped post pandemic? Who'd have guessed?! Click to expand...

Any sane person could have seen this coming. If anyone thought that Nvidia was posting losses from previous years was because of their pricing structure, then they haven't been paying attention to the rest of the economy in general. The only companies posting record profits are grocery stores and such, because they have gouged prices to unimanigable levels and people have to eat.