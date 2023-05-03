AMD Posts First Loss in Years as Consumer Chip Sales Plummet by 65%

erek

"Furthermore, AMD plans to formally introduce its EPYC 'Bergamo' CPUs for cloud data centers and EPYC 'Genoa-X' for high-performance technical computing applications. While ramps of server CPUs tend to be slow, these parts will still allow AMD to increase its sales of data center hardware slightly.

"For the second quarter, we expect sequential growth in our Data Center and Client segments offset by modest declines in our Gaming and Embedded segments," said AMD's chief financial officer. "We remain confident in our growth in the second half of the year as the PC and server markets strengthen and our new products ramp."

Meanwhile, AMD remains optimistic about strong demand for its products in the second half and beyond. For example, the firm expects its data center sales to beat 2022 this year.

"Looking longer term, we have significant growth opportunities ahead based on successfully delivering our roadmaps and executing our strategic datacenter and embedded property have priorities led by accelerating adoption of our AI products," Su said."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-posts-first-loss-in-years-in-q1-2023
 
UnknownSouljer

Nothing to see here and also nothing to worry about (even if you're a fan). The whole market is down. AMD is still in a very strong position in general.
 
ZeroBarrier

GoldenTiger said:
The economy sucks and demand dropped post pandemic? Who'd have guessed?!
Any sane person could have seen this coming. If anyone thought that Nvidia was posting losses from previous years was because of their pricing structure, then they haven't been paying attention to the rest of the economy in general. The only companies posting record profits are grocery stores and such, because they have gouged prices to unimanigable levels and people have to eat.
 
sfsuphysics

GoldenTiger said:
The economy sucks and demand dropped post pandemic? Who'd have guessed?!
Would love some of that supply and demand pricing to kick in strongly right now, sure we are seeing some lower prices for AMD products but I want MOAR!
 
