AMD planning monstrous dual-cache Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 with 192MB of game-boosting L3 cache, according to leak

"Since the information comes from an unofficial source, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it makes great sense for AMD to refresh its Ryzen 9000-series 'Granite Ridge' lineup based on the Zen 5 microarchitecture, both from a technology and marketing strategies point of view.
AMD's Zen 5 CCDs have been made for well over a year on a proven TSMC N4 fabrication technology; their yields are probably very good, so the company can safely boost clock speeds, raise power limits, and stack more cache without spending too much on redesign. Also, the new Ryzen 9000-series processors will keep using the AM5 platform, enabling drop-in upgrades for existing users, higher performance for those who are in the market for a new desktop, and new models for PC makers who tend to like selling something different from what they did a year before.
In short, the launch of Granit Ridge Refresh enables AMD to squeeze extra performance from the existing architecture without major investments or requiring partners to release new motherboards (still, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 will likely require higher-end platforms anyway). The refresh also acts as a preemptive strike against Intel's upcoming releases, keeping AMD visible in enthusiast and gaming segments that demand every extra bit of performance."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...b-of-game-boosting-l3-cache-according-to-leak
