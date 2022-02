Hey folks. I have a 3600x that has several busted, bent, you name it pins and I was wondering if there is a service or any "jeweler" handed solderer that could repair it. I had a few pops when I tried to install this CPU and let me tell you that was a baaaaaaad idea. Anyway, It's been sitting on my desk for 2 years now untouched and I figured I'd ask. Might be cost prohibitive but figured what the heck and why not ask