AMD patents configurable multi-chiplet GPU — illustration shows three dies

1718389348545.png


"This clearly differs from the current RDNA 3 architecture, where AMD uses a central GCD (Graphics Compute Die) chiplet for all the major functions of a GPU, and multiple MCD (Memory Cache Die) chiplets for the memory interface and cache. The CDNA data center GPUs are more like what's described here, with multiple compute/processing chiplets.

The patent describes a rather specific implementation of a GPU with three GPU chiplet sets and a multimedia die. Each GPU chiplet set consists of a front-end die and shader engine dies (the patent shows three SE dies, though the actual number could be different). Such a multi-chiplet GPU can function in three modes:

  • First Mode, Single GPU: All GPU chiplets work together as a unified GPU, sharing resources and processing tasks collaboratively. In this mode, one front-end die typically handles command scheduling for all shader engine dies within the GPU. This is basically how traditional GPUs work.
  • Second Mode, Multiple GPUs: The GPU chiplets are divided into distinct groups, each functioning as an independent GPU. Each group has its own front-end die responsible for scheduling tasks for its associated shader engine dies.
  • Third Mode, Hybrid Configuration: This mode offers a flexible configuration where some GPU chiplets operate as a single GPU, while others function as independent GPUs.

AMD's datacenter GPU designs have been disaggregated for several years, and the patent most likely targets multi-chiplet datacenter GPUs first, but it could also extend to client GPUs. There are several reasons why AMD may be looking to disaggregate its client GPUs in the future.

First up, with the arrival of High-NA EUV lithography and its halved exposure field (or reticle size), multi-chiplet designs will become more common in general. Given that AMD already has enough experience with multi-chiplet designs, multi-chiplet GPUs could be a viable option.

Second, as large monolithic dies are getting prohibitively expensive to tape out and produce, adopting a multi-chiplet design for client GPUs is a good way for AMD to cut down on costs. It already did this in part with the GCD/MCD chiplets, but that's current the first iteration of client chiplets and we expect AMD to continue down that road with future designs. Chiplets also make it possible to put the shader engine and primary compute hardware on a leading-edge node, with the front-end engine on an older and cheaper process technology.

With multiple chiplets, it's getting easier to scale GPU performance from entry-level solutions to high-end products. In fact, this is what AMD's abstract description says:

"By dividing the GPU into multiple GPU chiplets, the processing system flexibly and cost-effectively configures an amount of active GPU physical resources based on an operating mode," the patent claims. "In addition, a configurable number of GPU chiplets are assembled into a single GPU, such that multiple different GPUs having different numbers of GPU chiplets can be assembled using a small number of tape-outs and a multiple-die GPU can be constructed out of GPU chiplets that implement varying generations of technology."

Again, AMD has already laid claim to using GPU chiplets with RDNA 3, but this clearly represents a step beyond that level of breaking functionality into different chips. We saw something similar with the Ryzen CPUs, where the first generation of chiplets was more of a proof of concept, with following designs better segregating functionality to extract maximum performance and scalability. AMD isn't done with GPU chiplets, and we suspect most players in the GPU space will end up taking a similar approach."

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...lti-chiplet-gpu-illustration-shows-three-dies
 
Honestly, Not really. 4090 plays all my games i have a second computer for my 3d render jobs. I want faster 32C thread rippers.
 
erek said:

AMD Instinct MI300X Now The Fastest GPU In Geekbench OpenCL Benchmark, 19% Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 4090​

https://wccftech.com/amd-instinct-m...kbench-opencl-benchmark-faster-than-rtx-4090/
This is cool, but the MI300X is a $20,000 part optimized for OpenCL performance.
The fact it only performs 19% faster than a $2000 gaming part is a bit of a concern.

The article should be comparing it against the proper Nvidia counterparts such as the L40S which is cheaper and cooler.
The MI300X draws 750W, whereas the L40S pulls 350, but the MI300X only outperforms the L40S in OpenCL by about 8%.
A single MI300X is going to set you back at least USD 20K, whereas the 2-year-old L40S can be found for around USD 9K

They aren't at all similar animals, I mean the MI300X is a whopping 1017 mm^2 It's huge.

That said the MI300X is a strong competitor against the H100, due to its larger amount of RAM available, however, the MI300X still loses to the H200 which increases the available memory and its clock speeds.

The MI300X fits nicely in between the H100 and the H200 in terms of price and performance so it has a place, and AMD will sell a shit load of them. PreOrders on it alone are at something like $1.2B and are going to consume much of their TSMC time for the year, I'm pretty sure that the MI300X and needing to meet their order obligations for it are why AMD has decided to skimp out on the consumer GPU parts this year and why they are going to be launching fewer Ryzen variants as well.
 
Lakados said:
This is cool, but the MI300X is a $20,000 part optimized for OpenCL performance.
The fact it only performs 19% faster than a $2000 gaming part is a bit of a concern.
If that the 1000mm 750watt HBM3 with the 8000 bits bus.... vs a 2022 desktop GPU.

The full Die AD102 with regular ram score 364k on this

https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/compute/1476453
vs
https://browser.geekbench.com/v6/compute/2328926

Mi300 loose in many aspect, but win by a lot in some, but maybe it is not linear scoring/difficulty going on.
 
It has been the "Holy Grail" of GPU for a long time (SLi? etc..) and we know AMD has been working towards this for some time now. It could be their Zen moment if and when. Nvidia with their massive R&D budget, they might just be on the same level. But the question is, is that where Nvidia's focus is right now? They seem to be quite fine with their monolithic arc's and non-gaming money pouring in.
 
Maybe no need to save money of what they do, but combining GPU together in a very dense way (and because monolithic have maximum practical size) would still be interseting in the non-gaming stuff I would imagine, they do "glue" gpu together on the datacenter Blackwell product now
 
That a lot of "dog shit" slinging. Sounds like something personal happened at the dog park?
 
No AMD really is dog shit when it comes to 3-D renders that’s why octane, render red shift render Arnold render and all of the other ones do not work with AMD

However, I believe AMD is about to update or did update their rocom or whatever whatever it is that the 3-D renders use so that could very well change in the near future. I heard somebody talking about it on the red shift forums so I guess we will see
 
That's due to nVidia and CUDA. Not really because AMD has a problem or can't handle it well.

That said, Red Shift started supporting Radeons starting with v3.5, V3.6?... abit lol. Mostly because they have started to move beyond being locked into CUDA.
 
