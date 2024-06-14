AMD patents configurable multi-chiplet GPU — illustration shows three dies

erek said: AMD Instinct MI300X Now The Fastest GPU In Geekbench OpenCL Benchmark, 19% Faster Than NVIDIA RTX 4090​ https://wccftech.com/amd-instinct-m...kbench-opencl-benchmark-faster-than-rtx-4090/ Click to expand...

This is cool, but the MI300X is a $20,000 part optimized for OpenCL performance.The fact it only performs 19% faster than a $2000 gaming part is a bit of a concern.The article should be comparing it against the proper Nvidia counterparts such as the L40S which is cheaper and cooler.The MI300X draws 750W, whereas the L40S pulls 350, but the MI300X only outperforms the L40S in OpenCL by about 8%.A single MI300X is going to set you back at least USD 20K, whereas the 2-year-old L40S can be found for around USD 9KThey aren't at all similar animals, I mean the MI300X is a whopping 1017 mm^2 It's huge.That said the MI300X is a strong competitor against the H100, due to its larger amount of RAM available, however, the MI300X still loses to the H200 which increases the available memory and its clock speeds.The MI300X fits nicely in between the H100 and the H200 in terms of price and performance so it has a place, and AMD will sell a shit load of them. PreOrders on it alone are at something like $1.2B and are going to consume much of their TSMC time for the year, I'm pretty sure that the MI300X and needing to meet their order obligations for it are why AMD has decided to skimp out on the consumer GPU parts this year and why they are going to be launching fewer Ryzen variants as well.