AMD patents co-compute unit (CCU) linked to L3 cache to avoid cache-thrashing of L1 cache (for memory intensive loads such as RT)

As such, systems and techniques disclosed herein are directed to performing operations for memory-intensive applications without causing cache-thrashing. To this end, a processing system includes a processor including one or more compute units each including or otherwise connected to a first-level cache. Such first-level caches are part of a cache hierarchy arranged by size with the first-level caches being the smallest caches in the cache hierarchy and the lower-level caches being larger in size than the first-level caches. Each compute unit of the processor is communicatively coupled to a co-compute unit (CCU) located within or otherwise connected to a lower-level cache (e.g., a third-level cache) of the cache hierarchy. That is to say, each compute unit is communicatively coupled to a CCU within or otherwise connected to a cache (e.g., a lower-level cache in a cache hierarchy) that is larger than the first-level cache. The CCUs each include, for example, one or more SIMDs configured to perform one or more operations for an application (e.g., a memory-intensive application) on behalf on a respective compute unit. To have a CCU perform one or more operations for an application (e.g., a memory-intensive application) on behalf on a respective compute unit, each compute unit is first configured to receive one or more instructions indicating one or more operations from an application. In response to receiving the instructions, the compute unit determines one or more parameters based on the received instructions. For example, the compute unit performs one or more operations indicated in the instructions to determine the parameters, identifies one or more parameters from the instructions, or both. Such parameters include data defining one or more values necessary for, aiding in, or helpful for performing one or more operations, for example, required register files for an operation, memory requirements for an operation (e.g., the size of the data needed to perform the operation), default values for variables, formats for values (e.g., floating point format, integral format, pointer format), scalar parameters, vector parameters, or any combination thereof. The compute unit then sends the parameters, instructions to perform one or more operations on behalf of the compute unit, or both to a respective CCU (e.g., the CCU communicatively coupled to the compute unit). In response to receiving the parameters, instructions, or both, the CCU performs one or more operations on behalf of the compute unit based on the parameters using the lower-level cache. For example, the CCU establishes vector registers, scalar registers, or both in the lower-level cache that each store data (e.g., register files, operands) used to perform the operations. As another example, the CCU uses the lower level-cache to store data (e.g., instructions, operation results, values, operands) necessary for, aiding in, or helpful for performing the one or more operations. After performing the operations, the CCU then sends the results (e.g., data resulting from the performance of the operations) back to the compute unit, makes the results available (e.g., in a data buffer) to the compute unit, or both. Because the CCUs use a lower-level cache (e.g., larger cache) to perform the operations of memory-intensive applications on behalf of a respective compute unit, the likelihood that cache-thrashing occurs is reduced as the lower-level cache is large enough to store the data necessary for, aiding in, or helpful for performing these operations. As the likelihood for cache-thrashing is reduced, the likelihood of the CCUs stalling or failing to progress when performing the operations is reduced, increasing the processing speed and processing efficiency of the processing system.