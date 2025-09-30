AMD patents co-compute unit (CCU) linked to L3 cache to avoid cache-thrashing of L1 cache (for memory intensive loads such as RT)

Is this AMD's version of RT cores ??
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20240264942A1
Co-compute unit in lower-level cache architecture
AbstractA processor includes compute units each including a first-level cache and each communicatively coupled to a co-compute unit (CCU) within a lower-level cache. In response to a compute unit receiving instructions to perform operations for an application, the compute unit determines one or more parameters based on the received instructions. The compute unit then sends the parameters and instructions to perform one or more operations on behalf of the compute unit to a respective CCU. The CCU then performs the operations based on the parameters and using the lower-level cache. Once the CCU has performed the operations, the CCU then sends the results of the operations back to the compute unit.
https://patents.google.com/patent/US20240264942A1