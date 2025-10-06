AMD patent details HB-DIMM RAM implementation that doubles current DDR5 bandwidth for consumer PCs

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,617
“The patent filing notes that the HB-DIMMs allow fast switching between pseud-channel and quad-rank modes, making the solution viable for HPCs, AI use cases, as well as gaming systems. DDR5 compatibility is ensured with the aid of flexible clocking modes plus a non-interleaved data transfer format that maintains signal integrity and low latency.
It looks like HB-DIMM is very similar to the existing MRDIMM (Multiplexed Rank Dual Inline Memory Modules) standard from Micron. However, MRDIMM is only available for Intel's Xeon Granite Rapids platform, so AMD is probably looking to have something similar for future EPYC processors. Phoronix recently published a DDR5-6400 vs MRDIMM-8800 test and the Micron proprietary standard appears to be indeed faster, but certainly not twice as fast as DDR5.
SOCAMM2 currently sees more industry support, so AMD’s HB-DIMM might have a hard time receiving adoption at least when it comes to HPC and server sectors.”
Source: https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-p...DR5-bandwidth-for-consumer-PCs.1130789.0.html
It looks like HB-DIMM is very similar to the existing MRDIMM (Multiplexed Rank Dual Inline Memory Modules) standard from Micron. However, MRDIMM is only available for Intel's Xeon Granite Rapids platform, so AMD is probably looking to have something similar for future EPYC processors. Phoronix recently published a DDR5-6400 vs MRDIMM-8800 test and the Micron proprietary standard appears to be indeed faster, but certainly not twice as fast as DDR5.
SOCAMM2 currently sees more industry support, so AMD’s HB-DIMM might have a hard time receiving adoption at least when it comes to HPC and server sectors.”
Source: https://www.notebookcheck.net/AMD-p...DR5-bandwidth-for-consumer-PCs.1130789.0.html