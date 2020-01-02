AMD optimized Memory

Discussion in 'Memory' started by xmalxx, Jan 2, 2020

    xmalxx

    Hello Forum, Hope someone can point me in the right direction for memory for the system I am going to build. I have currently bought:

    3900x
    Gigabyte Aorus Master x570
    Corsair RM750i
    Gigabyte 1660 Super GPU

    I need advice on the RAM. I am looking for 64GB RAM for my system. I initially ordered the Corsair CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 Vengeance LPX 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4 3200 MHz C16 XMP 2.0 High Performance Desktop Memory Kit. The reason behind the purchase was the SKU was on the Gigabyte supported memory in the manual. I ordered 4 sticks. I thought I had dome my homework but I began to read that the Ryzen is picky with RAM and some posts recommended AMD optimized RAM. SO I ordered CORSAIR VENGEANCE LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 1.35V AMD Optimized Memory (CMK32GX4M2Z3200C16). This is optimized for AMD (not sure how or why) and it is also more expensive.

    I am now in the dilemma of using the CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 that is supported in the Aorus Master manual or the AMD optimized (and more expensive) CMK32GX4M2Z3200C16 part.

    I game a little, I do not overclock and use the the RAM and CPU cores for VMs I need for work. I need a stable system for my 3900x. My Intel 2500K was bullet proof for the last 8 years and I need something to replace it. I would really appreciate it if someone could steer me in the right direction. Gut feeling is the the CMK32GX4M2D3200C16 is ok because it is Gigabyte approved.

    TIA, xmalxx
     
    owcraftsman

    I use Trident Z Neo which is reasonably priced and optimized for AMD. My config is 4x8 not sure about 4x16 but I'd say for your stated usage scenario 64GB would be overkill.
     
