Amd OPTERON 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz, FX4100 4 core 2.6 Mhz and LG Tribute Phone MSI NX8800GT PCIe card

I have some older parts AMD Opteron 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz from my sons old rig.................................................................$20.00................shipped or best offer..........reasonable
FX-4100 pulled out of my current computer...........................................................................................................................$25.00 shipped.
Now running FX-8320
MSI NX8800GT series card PCIe..................................................................................................................................$25.00 shipped.
.................................................smoke free home, not abused.
I HAVE pay pal, now just signed up, Money order would be great.
https://www.heatware.com/u/16362/to
Sprint LG Tribute, purchased 07/27/18 $130.99 my wife's phone........................in a case the whole time with a screen protector.
Removed the protector it had a small crack in it, but the screen is perfect..........................................................................................$80.00 shipped or best offer
like new..............................I will throw in the case.
We got new phones is the reason I am selling it.
