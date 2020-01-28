Amd OPTERON 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz and LG Tribute Phone MSI NX8800GT PCIe card

I have some older parts AMD Opteron 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz from my sons old rig.................................................................$20.00................shipped or best offer..........reasonable


FX-4100 pulled out of my current computer...........................................................................................................................$25.00 shipped.
Now running FX-8320


MSI NX8800GT series card PCIe..................................................................................................................................$25.00 shipped.


.................................................smoke free home, not abused.



I HAVE pay pal, now just signed up, Money order would be great.

https://www.heatware.com/u/16362/to


FX-4100.jpgFX-4100B.png
Opteron 180.jpg Screenshot_2020-01-28 AMD Dual-Core Opteron 180 - OSA180DAA6CD (OSA180CDBOX)(1).png
MSI NX8800GT.jpg

Sprint LG Tribute, purchased 07/27/18 $130.99 my wife's phone........................in a case the whole time with a screen protector.
Removed the protector it had a small crack in it, but the screen is perfect..........................................................................................$80.00 shipped or best offer
like new..............................I will throw in the case.

We got new phones is the reason I am selling it.

LG Tribute.jpg LG TributeB.jpg LG TributeC.jpg
 
I’ve been wanting to do a retro build for years. Can’t find a job currently, but hey if my taxes come through I’d take all of it. I had that exact same setup well a opteron 170 tho, but every thing was the same. Perfect retro rig! Nice combo
 
bump price drop on Opteron 180...............FX-4100 and Sprint LG Tribute added.
 
bump for the Opteron 180. Use to have that same processor and an MSI K8N Deluxe... or Premium. Something like that.
 
