Amd OPTERON 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz and DFI LanParty mobo

I have some older parts AMD Opteron 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz from my sons old rig.......................................$45.00 shipped DFI LanParty NF4 SLI-DR...............a blast from the past I have all the cables, IO plate, box, disk drivers and the LanParty carry bag.............$50.00 shipped this is a huge box, motherboard is in perfect shape. This board has SATA and IDE cables it is a mix of both................plus it glows under UV light. This board has every over clockers adjustment for the CPU and memory. I have a Heat sink I can throw in for free....... MSI NX8800GT series card PCIe.....................................................................$25.00 shipped. All of these items were on the LanParty......smoke free home, not abused. I don't have pay pal, sorry, Money order would be great. Heat under Rustler https://www.heatware.com/u/16362/to