Amd OPTERON 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz and DFI LanParty mobo

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Rustler, Jan 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM.

  1. Jan 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM #1
    Rustler

    Rustler Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    314
    Joined:
    Nov 13, 2003
    I have some older parts AMD Opteron 180 Dual core 2.4 Mhz from my sons old rig.......................................$45.00 shipped



    DFI LanParty NF4 SLI-DR...............a blast from the past I have all the cables, IO plate, box, disk drivers and the LanParty carry bag.............$50.00 shipped this is a huge box, motherboard is in perfect shape. This board has SATA and IDE cables it is a mix of both................plus it glows under UV light. This board has every over clockers adjustment for the CPU and memory.

    I have a Heat sink I can throw in for free.......



    MSI NX8800GT series card PCIe.....................................................................$25.00 shipped.



    All of these items were on the LanParty......smoke free home, not abused.



    I don't have pay pal, sorry, Money order would be great.

    Heat under Rustler
    https://www.heatware.com/u/16362/to

    DFI Box.jpg DFI Lan Party 2.jpg DFI Lan Party 4.jpg
    Opteron 180.jpg Screenshot_2020-01-28 AMD Dual-Core Opteron 180 - OSA180DAA6CD (OSA180CDBOX)(1).png
    MSI NX8800GT.jpg
     
    Last edited: Jan 28, 2020 at 4:42 PM
    Rustler, Jan 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM
    Rustler, Jan 28, 2020 at 4:29 PM
    #1
    rgMekanic likes this.