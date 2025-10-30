erek
"According to this schedule, AMD plans to publish the "Venice" 6th Gen EPYC openSIL sources in 2026, suggesting a Venice product launch by Q3 in 2026, and to release the "Medusa" Ryzen CPUs based on "Zen 6" sources in the first half of 2027. The openSIL is designed as a modular, three-part static library written to modern C standards, intended to integrate seamlessly with any x86 host firmware while remaining scalable for different customer needs. Beyond timelines and deliverables, AMD envisioned openSIL as an effort to enhance transparency, speed up integration for hyperscalers, and improve security through auditable code. The project will allow public pull requests, although contributions will be reviewed to protect sensitive microarchitectural IP. This balance between openness and protection was a recurring theme in the presentation, as AMD seeks to open more of its firmware for community collaboration while managing to expose just enough of core design details that drive its CPUs."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342415/amd-opensil-targets-zen-6-support-in-the-first-half-of-2027
