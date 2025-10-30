  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

AMD openSIL Targets "Zen 6" Support in the First Half of 2027

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,052
"According to this schedule, AMD plans to publish the "Venice" 6th Gen EPYC openSIL sources in 2026, suggesting a Venice product launch by Q3 in 2026, and to release the "Medusa" Ryzen CPUs based on "Zen 6" sources in the first half of 2027. The openSIL is designed as a modular, three-part static library written to modern C standards, intended to integrate seamlessly with any x86 host firmware while remaining scalable for different customer needs. Beyond timelines and deliverables, AMD envisioned openSIL as an effort to enhance transparency, speed up integration for hyperscalers, and improve security through auditable code. The project will allow public pull requests, although contributions will be reviewed to protect sensitive microarchitectural IP. This balance between openness and protection was a recurring theme in the presentation, as AMD seeks to open more of its firmware for community collaboration while managing to expose just enough of core design details that drive its CPUs."

1761831003254.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342415/amd-opensil-targets-zen-6-support-in-the-first-half-of-2027
 
I believe Medusa refers to the laptop APUs. So laptop APUs launching in 2027

But desktop should launch in 2026 right ?
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top