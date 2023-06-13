erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,017
Pretty tight
"RDNA3 Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPU products have already reached the retail market—AMD's high-end (chiplet design) Radeon RX 7900-series is based on the former and it launched last December. The latter arrived in the (monolithic N33 XL) form of Radeon RX 7600 cards at the end of May 2023. Even board partners are seemingly becoming impatient about a lack of new offerings in the mid-range—Sapphire is very likely to release another previous gen Radeon RX 6750 XT custom card this week in China. Team Red has not publicly acknowledged that Navi 32 is a work in-progress, so it is slightly odd that an example sits next to EPYC Genoa, Raphael, and Raphael X3D dies on a table—spotted in the Forbes video feature. Screenshots show an Infinity Cache setup with four memory stacks on a previously unseen die. Leaks have indicated that Navi 32 will be a chiplet design with a GCD (200 mm²) in the middle, surrounded by the four MCDs (37.5 mm²). The full package area size is eyeball estimated to occupy around 350 mm² of space, which corroborates info uncovered in the past."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310023/amd-navi-32-rdna-3-gpu-spotted-in-forbes-video
