AMD Moves From Infinity Fabric to Infinity Architecture: Connecting Everything to Everything

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,474
This seems neat, hopefully it is! Infinite Architecture!

"AMD introduced its Infinity Fabric with the first generation of Zen products, which was loosely described as a superset of Hypertransport allowing for fast connectivity between different chiplets within AMD’s enterprise processors, as well as between sockets in a multi-socket server. With Rome and Zen 2, the company unveiled its second generation IF, providing some more speed but also GPU-to-GPU connectivity."

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15596/amd-moves-from-infinity-fabric-to-infinity-architecture-connecting-everything-to-everything
 
