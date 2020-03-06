erek
Supreme [H]ardness
This seems neat, hopefully it is! Infinite Architecture!
"AMD introduced its Infinity Fabric with the first generation of Zen products, which was loosely described as a superset of Hypertransport allowing for fast connectivity between different chiplets within AMD’s enterprise processors, as well as between sockets in a multi-socket server. With Rome and Zen 2, the company unveiled its second generation IF, providing some more speed but also GPU-to-GPU connectivity."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15596/amd-moves-from-infinity-fabric-to-infinity-architecture-connecting-everything-to-everything
