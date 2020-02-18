AMD Motherboard + CPU Combo for old case? Would like to reuse DDR3

ASRock > 870iCafe Phenom II X6 6-Core CPU Ready; ASRock DuraCap (2.5 x longer life time), 100% Japan made high quality conductive polymer capacitors; Supports ASRock Turbo UCC; Supports ASRock UCC - Unlock CPU Core; Supports CPU up to 140W; Supports Dual Channel DDR3 2000(OC); 1 PCIe 2.0 x16, 6 SATA3, PCIE...

I have a nice, old case: Corsair CC-9011023-WWCORSAIR Carbide 200R Compact ATX CaseRight now it has an old ASRock 870iCafe motherboard with a Sempron CPU:It's probably not worth reusing the MOBO since it's old and I can't imagine any decent CPU fitting in there. I'd like to rip out the mobo and CPU and buy a new one of each... preferably a combo, unless you guys don't recommend a combo purchase.I'd like to reuse my DDR3. The DDR3 in this mobo is old... 1167Mhz, I believe. But I have a bunch of A-Tech 4GB DDR3 1333MHz PC3-10600 Desktop RAM Module | Non-ECC Unbuffered DIMMs laying around. I'd like to put those to good use.What mobo would you recommend and what CPU? It would be basic web browsing, some file storage, word processing, etc. OS would most likely be Win10Pro 64bit or possibly Linux or possibly Windows Server 2012R2 or 2016.PSU is 750W and in good shape. I have six (6) 2TB SATA drives in the case and I'd reuse those for storage and I have an extra SSD 120GB for the OS.Thanks!![edit] Budget for MOBO/CPU is $200... possibly $250. I don't mind buying used, but new is preferred.[/edit]