AMD Motherboard Chipset Driver v2.07.14.327

"Release Highlights
  • Initial support for AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors
  • Driver change details added to release note
  • Windows 10 only Release
Fixed Issues
  • Moving installer window during install process may cause installer window to flicker/move around the screen
Known Issues
  • Installer may fail to launch if executed from a folder name with non-Latin language
    • Workaround: Execute the installer from C:\AMD
  • Manual system restart required for Windows® systems configured with Non-English OS Pack
  • Windows Installer pop-up message may appear during install
  • Installer may not downgrade to older version
    • Workaround: Manually uninstall latest package from control panel and then install older package"

https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-ryzen-chipset-2-07-14-327
 
