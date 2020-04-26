AMD "Matisse" and "Rome" IO Controller Dies Mapped Out

IdiotInCharge said: More channels --> more memory capacity or something to that effect? Click to expand...

More channels doesn't affect the address bus.Intel Core 2 and AMD Athlon X2 CPUs from 2007 both had 48-bit address buses, which are capable of addressing 256TB of physical RAM - what holds those back are artificial limits on the CPU/chipset/firmware (market and function segmentation), as well as the true limitation of small-sized memory modules available in that given era.So when we see modern desktop Intel and AMD CPUs and motherboards "limited" to 64GB or 128GB, it isn't because of the address bus or lack of memory channels.