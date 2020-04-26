AMD "Matisse" and "Rome" IO Controller Dies Mapped Out

Opinion? Of any interest?

"The "Matisse" cIOD has two x16 SerDes controllers and an I/O root hub, along with two configurable x16 SerDes PHYs, while the "Rome" cIOD has four times as many SerDes controllers, along with eight times as many PHYs. The "Castle Peak" cIOD (3rd gen Ryzen Threadripper) disables half the SerDes resources on the "Rome" cIOD, along with half as many memory controllers and PHYs, limiting it to 4-channel DDR4. The "Matisse" cIOD features two IFOP (Infinity Fabric over Package) links, wiring out to the two "Zen 2" CCDs (chiplets) on the MCM, while the "Rome" cIOD features eight such IFOP interfaces for up to eight CCDs, along with IFIS (Infinity Fabric Inter-Socket) links for 2P motherboards. Infinity Fabric internally connects all components on both cIOD dies. Both cIODs are built on the 12 nm FinFET (12LP) silicon fabrication node at GlobalFoundries."

https://www.techpowerup.com/266287/amd-matisse-and-rome-io-controller-dies-mapped-out
 
If this can enable more memory channels, then I would call that a win for high-end x86-64 workstations, and hopefully servers!
 
IdiotInCharge said:
More channels --> more memory capacity or something to that effect?
Click to expand...
More channels doesn't affect the address bus.
Intel Core 2 and AMD Athlon X2 CPUs from 2007 both had 48-bit address buses, which are capable of addressing 256TB of physical RAM - what holds those back are artificial limits on the CPU/chipset/firmware (market and function segmentation), as well as the true limitation of small-sized memory modules available in that given era.

So when we see modern desktop Intel and AMD CPUs and motherboards "limited" to 64GB or 128GB, it isn't because of the address bus or lack of memory channels.
 
