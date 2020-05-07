AMD "Matisse 2" Zen 2 Refresh Rumor Thread

According to "my dude", a refresh is coming in a couple months from AMD in order to make Intel's Comet Lake lineup look even more unappealing than it already does.Supposedly, we are going to see some six and eight-core parts with higher clock speeds on the existing Zen 2 architecture later this summer, even though Zen 3 products are going to launch later this year. (October, per the aforementioned video)What do you guys think of this? Personally, I think this is a pretty plausible rumor. It would cost AMD very little in terms of capitol investment to make this happen, and ever-improving 7nm yields at TSMC would make it easy to bin chips up to a higher frequency without having to change the chiplets themselves from an architectural standpoint.I will also say that if we do see this come to fruition, this bodes extremely well for the performance of Zen 3. If AMD is willing to release faster clocked versions of their existing Zen 2 SKUs, then they must be very confident in the performance gains presented by the Zen 3 architecture and 5nm TSMC node shrink. Otherwise, they would be "competing against themselves".Still no word right now on the specifics. I would expect something like a "Ryzen 5 3650X or "Ryzen 7 3820X" or something like that.