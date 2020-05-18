AMD Loses Either Way: B450 & Zen 3 Compatibility Deep-Dive, 32MB ROM Issues, & More

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Dec 19, 2005
- 5,070
GN seems to really be coming down hard on AMD lately. Geez.
"We learned a lot in the process of researching this piece. We don't know what AMD will do in response to all of the criticism -- Lisa Su's recent response to a fan indicates they might try and find some partial solution or middle-ground -- but regardless of its final decision, we still learned a lot about the AMD BIOS process. Pre-Matisse CPUs can't address 32MB BIOS, which adds an interesting complication, blank space sometimes has a use (but not always), Rembrandt and Raphael AMD codename parts have DDR5 support on the roadmap, and future motherboard sales will slow down as users worry about becoming stranded. We also learned about how large the enthusiast market is in total percentage size, we learned how many units of B450 AMD sells per month, and we learned about what manufacturers think."
