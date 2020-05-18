AMD Loses Either Way: B450 & Zen 3 Compatibility Deep-Dive, 32MB ROM Issues, & More

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,070
GN seems to really be coming down hard on AMD lately. Geez.

"We learned a lot in the process of researching this piece. We don't know what AMD will do in response to all of the criticism -- Lisa Su's recent response to a fan indicates they might try and find some partial solution or middle-ground -- but regardless of its final decision, we still learned a lot about the AMD BIOS process. Pre-Matisse CPUs can't address 32MB BIOS, which adds an interesting complication, blank space sometimes has a use (but not always), Rembrandt and Raphael AMD codename parts have DDR5 support on the roadmap, and future motherboard sales will slow down as users worry about becoming stranded. We also learned about how large the enthusiast market is in total percentage size, we learned how many units of B450 AMD sells per month, and we learned about what manufacturers think."

 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,904
did you watch the video?

that video is purely about explaining the technical side from bios engineer's and board partners behind the decision AMD made to not support b450 with zen 3 and what would have to happen for b450 to support it.
 
S

SunnyD

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 6, 2004
Messages
3,016
Supposed "rage" would be from those very same people still running an i440BX chipset and complaining that it won't support a Core i9-10900k. People need to get over themselves.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,070
sirmonkey1985 said:
did you watch the video?

that video is purely about explaining the technical side from bios engineer's and board partners behind the decision AMD made to not support b450 with zen 3 and what would have to happen for b450 to support it.
Click to expand...
it's been playing in the background, but seeing a lot of AMd negativity from GN lately on YT
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
21,904
erek said:
it's been playing in the background, but seeing a lot of AMd negativity from GN lately on YT
Click to expand...
yeah and go back and look at all the intel video's they did doing the exact same thing including ripping apart the entire 10980XE launch and mainstream 10 series announcement.. AMD has made a bunch of blunders over the last week and they deserve to be called out for it but this isn't GN vs AMD, they literally do this with every tech company even ones that have sponsored them and some of them still do. put the fanboy rose glasses away and actually pay attention to the information, you might learn something including why intel constantly refreshes their chipset compatibility even when it's not needed.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,070
sirmonkey1985 said:
yeah and go back and look at all the intel video's they did doing the exact same thing including ripping apart the entire 10980XE launch and mainstream 10 series announcement.. AMD has made a bunch of blunders over the last week and they deserve to be called out for it but this isn't GN vs AMD, they literally do this with every tech company even ones that have sponsored them and some of them still do. put the fanboy rose glasses away and actually pay attention to the information, you might learn something including why intel constantly refreshes their chipset compatibility even when it's not needed.
Click to expand...
heh, well i didn't have as much trouble accepting the Intel reporting :p
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top