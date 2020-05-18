AMD Loses Either Way: B450 & Zen 3 Compatibility Deep-Dive, 32MB ROM Issues, & More

erek said: it's been playing in the background, but seeing a lot of AMd negativity from GN lately on YT Click to expand...

yeah and go back and look at all the intel video's they did doing the exact same thing including ripping apart the entire 10980XE launch and mainstream 10 series announcement.. AMD has made a bunch of blunders over the last week and they deserve to be called out for it but this isn't GN vs AMD, they literally do this with every tech company even ones that have sponsored them and some of them still do. put the fanboy rose glasses away and actually pay attention to the information, you might learn something including why intel constantly refreshes their chipset compatibility even when it's not needed.