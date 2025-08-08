AMD lists 28 CU 55 watt RX 7400 xt 8gb

AMD launches 28 CU 43/55 watt 8gb 7400 xt
https://www.amd.com/en/products/graphics/desktops/radeon/7000-series/amd-radeon-rx-7400.html
Like the PRO W7400, the RX 7400 uses a castrated version of the "Navi 33" GPU, enabling a 28CU (1792SP) GPU core, equipped with 8GB of 10.8Gbps equivalent rate GDDR6 video memory with a 128-bit bit width, and the GPU core frequency runs at 1100MHz.
The Radeon RX 7400 graphics card has a GPU power consumption cap of 43W, a TBP power consumption of 55W for the entire card , and a reference design with a single-slot length of 167mm and a thickness of 167mm.
https://m-ithome-com.translate.goog/html/873909.htm?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
