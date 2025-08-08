  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD lists 28 CU 55 watt RX 7400 xt 8gb

AMD launches 28 CU 43/55 watt 8gb 7400 xt

https://www.amd.com/en/products/graphics/desktops/radeon/7000-series/amd-radeon-rx-7400.html

Like the PRO W7400, the RX 7400 uses a castrated version of the "Navi 33" GPU, enabling a 28CU (1792SP) GPU core, equipped with 8GB of 10.8Gbps equivalent rate GDDR6 video memory with a 128-bit bit width, and the GPU core frequency runs at 1100MHz.

The Radeon RX 7400 graphics card has a GPU power consumption cap of 43W, a TBP power consumption of 55W for the entire card , and a reference design with a single-slot length of 167mm and a thickness of 167mm.


https://m-ithome-com.translate.goog/html/873909.htm?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB
 
