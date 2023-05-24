AMD Launches Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card Roundup

"AMD today announced its Radeon RX 7600 graphics card, which competes against NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 4060, and succeeds the RX 6600. This GPU is based on the RDNA3 graphics architecture, but the "Navi 33" monolithic silicon it's based on, is built on the older 6 nm foundry node. The card has a total board power of 169 W, and draws power from a single 8-pin PCIe power connector. The RX 7600 maxes out this silicon, enabling all 2,048 stream processors, 64 AI Accelerators, 32 Ray Accelerators, 128 TMUs, and 64 ROPs. It offers 8 GB of memory, but using faster 18 Gbps memory chips, while the memory bus width remains 128-bit. The GPU comes with 32 MB of 2nd generation Infinity Cache memory. AMD is targeting the 1080p AAA gaming crowed with the RX 7600, with a starting price of USD $269."REVIEW GRAPHICS CARDSToday AMD is launching their Radeon RX 7600, which is targeted at gamers with 1080p Full HD screens. Our review confirms that thanks to the new RDNA3 graphics architecture, the new card is highly energy efficient.REVIEW GRAPHICS CARDSSapphire RX 7600 Pulse OC includes a factory overclock yet still comes in at the AMD MSRP of $269, which makes this a great alternative to the AMD reference design. Our review shows that the dual-slot, dual-fan cooler does a good job at keeping the card cool and runs at very quiet noise levels, even when fully loaded.REVIEW GRAPHICS CARDSThe ASRock Radeon RX 7600 is a highly overclocked custom design version of AMD's new release. The Phantom Gaming has a powerful triple-fan, dual-slot cooler that's considerably more capable than the one on the AMD reference design and on the other cards tested today.