AMD Krackan Point Is Reportedly Coming To AM5; New AGESA BIOS Adds Support For Zen 5 APUs

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,841
"Keep in mind that this isn't official, but, likely, the Krackan Point may finally end up on the AM5 platform since AMD hasn't yet released any Zen 5-based APUs for it. There have been many rumors regarding the Ryzen "9000G" for months, and it was rumored that the Ryzen 9000G series will be launched in Q4 2025. So, we may finally see the APU series before the end of this year, considering AMD still has a year before it launches Zen 6 processors next year.
AMD Ryzen 9000G (some reports say 10000G) should likely bring up to 8-core/16-thread configuration based on the Zen 5 architecture, and integrated graphics using the RDNA 3.5. The performance should be in the same league as the mobile Krackan Point, but with higher power limit, the processors should be able to deliver higher performance.
News Source: @9550pro"
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-krackan-po...5-new-agesa-bios-adds-support-for-zen-5-apus/
AMD Ryzen 9000G (some reports say 10000G) should likely bring up to 8-core/16-thread configuration based on the Zen 5 architecture, and integrated graphics using the RDNA 3.5. The performance should be in the same league as the mobile Krackan Point, but with higher power limit, the processors should be able to deliver higher performance.
News Source: @9550pro"
Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-krackan-po...5-new-agesa-bios-adds-support-for-zen-5-apus/