A little birdy told me that AMD is testing the Radeon RX 9060 XT with 18 Gbps GDDR6.
This makes sense as AMD has bought all the available 20 Gbps GDDR6 market and is facing supply constraints.
Since GDDR6 is now considered "last generation", manufacturers are unlikely to increase production capacity.
Furthermore, with NVIDIA moving away from the GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, an additional supply of 18 Gbps GDDR6 has become available.
