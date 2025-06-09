  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD is testing the Radeon RX 9060 XT with 18 Gbps GDDR6

M

_mockingbird

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
1,066
A little birdy told me that AMD is testing the Radeon RX 9060 XT with 18 Gbps GDDR6.

This makes sense as AMD has bought all the available 20 Gbps GDDR6 market and is facing supply constraints.

Since GDDR6 is now considered "last generation", manufacturers are unlikely to increase production capacity.

Furthermore, with NVIDIA moving away from the GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, an additional supply of 18 Gbps GDDR6 has become available.
 
So new cards will be made with the slower vram or will they be releasing a non xt with it?
 
They need to use the slower memory for wide scale availability 9070 GRE (cut down 9070 with 192 bit and 12 GB).

Undercut the RTX 5070 by $100 to fill the large gap in AMDs lineup.
 
