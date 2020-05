I prefer pins on the CPU. In the somewhat rare case you bend on, you can fix it somewhat easily. Bend a pin on the MB and your pretty much screwed. Also MBs are expensive enough, and pins on the board make them cost more. It is also far easier to deny warranty claims because places will if your MB has bent pins. And the MBs (for me anyway) tend to be the culprit when problems are going on and need an RMA.