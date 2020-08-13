AMD is smoother, and other debunkings of r/amd zingers

ThreeDee

ThreeDee

That was my daughters description of her PC when I upgraded her from a 2700x to a 3600x .. "It feels smoother now"

She's 11
 
ThreeDee said:
That was my daughters description of her PC when I upgraded her from a 2700x to a 3600x .. "It feels smoother now"

She's 11
And if you'd upgraded her but then told her you'd downgraded her?

"It feels slower now"
 
No one else has the same experience?

I went from a 4790K, 12GB RAM, 1TB 5400 RPM HD, GT710 (for the host), and GTX980 (for the W10 virtual machine). Ran the whole thing with on Arch Linux with KVM/Looking-Glass,t the performance was okay for 1080p. However, VR performance was abysmal... Felt like a PowerPoint slideshow most of the time.

So, I upgraded to a 3900X, 32GB RAM, PCI-E 4.0 NVME, 5700XT, and ran it all on Windows 10 only. The performance is night and day difference, so much smoother. God damn does Intel and Nvidia suck!
 
Hakaba said:
No one else has the same experience?

I went from a 4790K, 12GB RAM, 1TB 5400 RPM HD, GT710 (for the host), and GTX980 (for the W10 virtual machine). Ran the whole thing with on Arch Linux with KVM/Looking-Glass,t the performance was okay for 1080p. However, VR performance was abysmal... Felt like a PowerPoint slideshow most of the time.

So, I upgraded to a 3900X, 32GB RAM, PCI-E 4.0 NVME, 5700XT, and ran it all on Windows 10 only. The performance is night and day difference, so much smoother. God damn does Intel and Nvidia suck!
Yes but are daily activites hassle-free (as they should be)?

1597301233913.png
 
Hakaba said:
No one else has the same experience?

I went from a 4790K, 12GB RAM, 1TB 5400 RPM HD, GT710 (for the host), and GTX980 (for the W10 virtual machine). Ran the whole thing with on Arch Linux with KVM/Looking-Glass,t the performance was okay for 1080p. However, VR performance was abysmal... Felt like a PowerPoint slideshow most of the time.

So, I upgraded to a 3900X, 32GB RAM, PCI-E 4.0 NVME, 5700XT, and ran it all on Windows 10 only. The performance is night and day difference, so much smoother. God damn does Intel and Nvidia suck!
I think to properly state this though you should also be A/B testing it with another Intel machine from the same gen as your 3900X. Say a 9900k?
Or should I just be making a /s remark?

EDIT: Just started watching the GN vid. This is literally addressed in the first minute. I guess it all should just be /s.
 
odditory said:
Yes but are daily activites hassle-free (as they should be)?

View attachment 269568
Honestly, I would have to say yes. Before knowing the power of 24 threads I used to be hunched over in anger. Mostly due to how long it would take for anything to launch. Since my new purchase I have a lot more free time. So, I took up yoga and started pruning my collection of neglected bonsai trees.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
I think to properly state this though you should also be A/B testing it with another Intel machine from the same gen as your 3900X. Say a 9900k?
Or should I just be making a /s remark?

EDIT: Just started watching the GN vid. This is literally addressed in the first minute. I guess it all should just be /s.
It is, thanks for not flipping out on me.
 
Hakaba said:
Honestly, I would have to say yes. Before knowing the power of 24 threads I used to be hunched over in anger. Mostly due to how long it would take for anything to launch. Since my new purchase I have a lot more free time. So, I took up yoga and started pruning my collection of neglected bonsai trees.
LMAO
You really need to post more.
 
Apparently when people were shouting Intel is just "smoother" before that word didn't trigger youtube experts but if you switch that word to AMD it's "hold on now, wait a minute here"...
 
