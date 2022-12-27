AMD Is Losing Ground to Intel in This Key Chip Market (discrete video cards)

Is this the competition you wanted? AMD's marketshare in discrete video cards fell from 17% to 8% as Intel captured 4% in the most recent quarter reported by Jon Peddie Research, while NVIDIA's marketshare grew from 83% to 88%. AMD's marketshare was split between its two competitors, with NVIDIA benefitting the most. The JPR report has been floating around for a month or so, but I haven't seen any market analysis on it yet. We'll see what Q4'22 and Q1'23 brings now that both AMD and NVIDIA have a new generation of products on the market.