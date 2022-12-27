AMD Is Losing Ground to Intel in This Key Chip Market (discrete video cards)

Is this the competition you wanted? AMD's marketshare in discrete video cards fell from 17% to 8% as Intel captured 4% in the most recent quarter reported by Jon Peddie Research, while NVIDIA's marketshare grew from 83% to 88%. AMD's marketshare was split between its two competitors, with NVIDIA benefitting the most. The JPR report has been floating around for a month or so, but I haven't seen any market analysis on it yet. We'll see what Q4'22 and Q1'23 brings now that both AMD and NVIDIA have a new generation of products on the market.

https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/amd-is-losing-ground-to-intel-in-this-key-chip-market
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hold a near-duopoly in discrete GPUs. Nvidia controls the majority of the market with its higher-end chips, while AMD remains the persistent underdog in the lower-end market. However, that duopoly could soon be threatened by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), which recently returned to the discrete GPU market after an absence of more than two decades. According to JPR, Intel captured 4% of the discrete GPU market in the third quarter of 2022, compared to roughly 0% a year earlier. AMD's share dropped from 17% to 8%, while Nvidia's share rose from 83% to 88%.

It wasn't surprising to see AMD cede some of its market to Nvidia, but its losses to Intel are troubling because the latter has been targeting many of the same lower-end PC gamers as AMD.
 
Eh, it is what it is. The real question for me is, has AMD increased their market share in the server and professional CPU and GPU space? More specifically, I am going to assume the discrete market is significantly smaller than the professional market but, I could be wrong. (They need to increase their presence in that arena.)
 
Not too surprised (I'm sure AMD is mostly competitive in that lower/mainstream tier that Intel is currently targetting). I'm just hoping it's enough success to convince Intel to keep up with it.

I thought Arc 770 and 750 were pretty decent all things considered.

Edit - Actually, just re-read that first sentence; I didn't realize Nvidia market share grew, I thought that Intel just cut into AMD's market. That *is* surprising, I thought the 6000-series were very competitive for AMD (especially that 6600 - 6700 range).
 
SeymourGore said:
Not too surprised (I'm sure AMD is mostly competitive in that lower/mainstream tier that Intel is currently targetting). I'm just hoping it's enough success to convince Intel to keep up with it.

I thought Arc 770 and 750 were pretty decent all things considered.

Edit - Actually, just re-read that first sentence; I didn't realize Nvidia market share grew, I thought that Intel just cut into AMD's market. That *is* surprising, I thought the 6000-series were very competitive for AMD (especially that 6600 - 6700 range).
Intel and NVidia grew market share at AMD’s expense. It’s not that the 6000 series wasn’t good it’s just that AMD didn’t make a lot of them. AMD is focusing on margins, they have told their investors they plan on getting close to 60%, that is hard to do in the consumer space and near impossible in the budget GPU space where there is ample competition.
 
