AMD Is Losing Ground to Intel in This Key Chip Market (discrete video cards)

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 34,746
Is this the competition you wanted? AMD's marketshare in discrete video cards fell from 17% to 8% as Intel captured 4% in the most recent quarter reported by Jon Peddie Research, while NVIDIA's marketshare grew from 83% to 88%. AMD's marketshare was split between its two competitors, with NVIDIA benefitting the most. The JPR report has been floating around for a month or so, but I haven't seen any market analysis on it yet. We'll see what Q4'22 and Q1'23 brings now that both AMD and NVIDIA have a new generation of products on the market.
https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/amd-is-losing-ground-to-intel-in-this-key-chip-market
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hold a near-duopoly in discrete GPUs. Nvidia controls the majority of the market with its higher-end chips, while AMD remains the persistent underdog in the lower-end market. However, that duopoly could soon be threatened by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), which recently returned to the discrete GPU market after an absence of more than two decades. According to JPR, Intel captured 4% of the discrete GPU market in the third quarter of 2022, compared to roughly 0% a year earlier. AMD's share dropped from 17% to 8%, while Nvidia's share rose from 83% to 88%.
It wasn't surprising to see AMD cede some of its market to Nvidia, but its losses to Intel are troubling because the latter has been targeting many of the same lower-end PC gamers as AMD.
https://www.nasdaq.com/articles/amd-is-losing-ground-to-intel-in-this-key-chip-market
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hold a near-duopoly in discrete GPUs. Nvidia controls the majority of the market with its higher-end chips, while AMD remains the persistent underdog in the lower-end market. However, that duopoly could soon be threatened by Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), which recently returned to the discrete GPU market after an absence of more than two decades. According to JPR, Intel captured 4% of the discrete GPU market in the third quarter of 2022, compared to roughly 0% a year earlier. AMD's share dropped from 17% to 8%, while Nvidia's share rose from 83% to 88%.
It wasn't surprising to see AMD cede some of its market to Nvidia, but its losses to Intel are troubling because the latter has been targeting many of the same lower-end PC gamers as AMD.