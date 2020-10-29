AMD is driving me crazy! Competitive gaming Nvidia Freestyle rant

Nvidia has had Color Filters as part of Nvidia Freestyle for over 2 years, in all that time AMD still hasn't done anything to address this critical missing feature in their software suite. I'm a lifelong ATI/AMD fanboy but I CANNOT play games like Call of Duty 2019, Tarkov and Warzone without the Nvidia color filters, it's just too difficult to see people without them! The difference the Nvidia color filters make in competitive games is borderline cheating, they make everything easier to see, have less blur, improve contrast on player models, and completely remove shadows to make spotting players in dark areas a non-issue. If Warzone isn't your thing, look at games like Escape from Tarkov, the Nvidia color filters make a dark dingy hallway clearly visible while AMD users are stuck in the dark! Every single COD streamer and youtuber has videos on setting up Nvidia color filters for a competitive advantage and with the latest night-time mode that has been added to Warzone that filter is more important than ever. What the f' is AMD doing about this? What is so difficult about making a color filter software and chucking it into their driver suite!?!Before anyone suggests Reshade, that software has numerous reports of players getting banned for using it in Warzone, Nvidia Freestyle doesn't have this problem despite doing the same thing because it's part of Nvidias driver suite.I'm about to be a launch-day buyer of a Ryzen 5600x and I'd love to buy the new Radeon 6900XT for 280 FPS gaming at 1080P in games like Warzone, Apex Legends, and Counter Strike but frames only win games if you can see your target!For competitive gamers, you could make the 6800xt cost $300 less than an RTX 3080 and have better performance and I would still buy the 3080 purely for the benefit of Nvidia Freestyle.Here's a couple of terrific demos of Freestyle in action in Warzone: