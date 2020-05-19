AMD is a billion dollar company that is not your friend! Ok that is clickbait, but read on.

AMD has been killing it. I have built two AMD based computers this year. Both those computers have AMD processors and video cards in them. Now these are both x570 boards. AMD made some promises to its fans, and some guarantees that it is now backing away from. Gamers Nexus has now done two videos to cover this controversy. Once again I cannot stand fans of companies, I do think that GN is neutral, I hold out hope that responders to this thread realize that all we have is each other. Here are the links:
 
