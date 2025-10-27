AMD Introduces "New" Ryzen Branding: Ryzen 10 "Zen 2" and Ryzen 100 "Zen 3+" Processors

erek
"Further down the stack, Ryzen 5 parts shave off cores and clocks but often keep the same 680M GPU. The Ryzen 10 line looks like a reuse of Mendocino, Zen 2 silicon for entry level systems that pairs 4C/8T CPU with a cut-down 2-CU Radeon 610M and typical 15 W power targets. Many of the refreshed listings still point to PCIe 3.0 as the fastest lane and leave USB4 as optional, so don't expect any modern I/O fireworks on these parts. Readers might wonder why is AMD bringing older silicon back? Our best guess is that AMD may be monetizing existing inventory, wafers and validated designs produced when 6 nm capacity was limited and costly. Having secured that capacity at TSMC, AMD was obliged to use it even if it moved on to newer CPU generations.
Here are the "new" Mendocino CPUs based on Zen 2:
- Athlon Silver 10: 2C/2T
- Athlon Gold 20: 2C/4T
- Ryzen 3 30: 4C/8T
- Ryzen 5 40: 4C/8T
- Ryzen 3 110: 4C/8T
- Ryzen 5 130: 6C/12T
- Ryzen 5 150: 6C/12T
- Ryzen 7 160: 8C/16T
- Ryzen 7 170: 8C/16T"