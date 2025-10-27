  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Introduces "New" Ryzen Branding: Ryzen 10 "Zen 2" and Ryzen 100 "Zen 3+" Processors

"Further down the stack, Ryzen 5 parts shave off cores and clocks but often keep the same 680M GPU. The Ryzen 10 line looks like a reuse of Mendocino, Zen 2 silicon for entry level systems that pairs 4C/8T CPU with a cut-down 2-CU Radeon 610M and typical 15 W power targets. Many of the refreshed listings still point to PCIe 3.0 as the fastest lane and leave USB4 as optional, so don't expect any modern I/O fireworks on these parts. Readers might wonder why is AMD bringing older silicon back? Our best guess is that AMD may be monetizing existing inventory, wafers and validated designs produced when 6 nm capacity was limited and costly. Having secured that capacity at TSMC, AMD was obliged to use it even if it moved on to newer CPU generations.
MTmP7ucSy3QUW0Ea_thm.jpg uyxhl5r4J6m3rWKB_thm.jpg
Here are the "new" Mendocino CPUs based on Zen 2:
  • Athlon Silver 10: 2C/2T
  • Athlon Gold 20: 2C/4T
  • Ryzen 3 30: 4C/8T
  • Ryzen 5 40: 4C/8T
And here are the "new" Rembrandt CPUs based on Zen 3+ architecture:
  • Ryzen 3 110: 4C/8T
  • Ryzen 5 130: 6C/12T
  • Ryzen 5 150: 6C/12T
  • Ryzen 7 160: 8C/16T
  • Ryzen 7 170: 8C/16T"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342290/...ryzen-10-zen-2-and-ryzen-100-zen-3-processors
 
They are Windows 11 compliant, cost-effective, have stable drivers, and for 95% of the population more than powerful enough to get the job done.
To make things even sweeter, the boards for them are cheap and abundant, good enough for me, especially given the state of the marketplace right now.
 
