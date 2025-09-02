  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD Instinct MI500 UAL256 Mega Pod to Scale up to 256 GPUs, 64 "Verano" CPUs

"The Instinct MI500 UAL256 scale-up mega pod splits the compute into two 32-rack cabinets, with a single central rack connecting them and hosting 18 switching trays for networking. Each of these networking trays contains four 102.4T "Vulcano" switch ASICs, designed for 800G external throughput, and manufactured on TSMC's 3 nm node. For the central processor, AMD showed few details at its Advancing AI event, which claimed that Verano introduces the "Zen 7" microarchitecture for even higher IPC and support for even newer instruction sets. For now, it's not clear if AMD will increase CPU core counts beyond the up to 256 cores per package of "Venice." Still, we're hearing that Verano will retain the Socket SP7 infrastructure, which means it will likely retain the memory and PCIe interfaces introduced in 2026, such as PCIe Gen 6, UALink, and Ultra Ethernet."

1756839945493.png


Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340598/...ga-pod-to-scale-up-to-256-gpus-64-verano-cpus
 
