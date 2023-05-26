AMD Instinct MI450 Accelerators Allegedly Feature Brand New XSwitch Interconnect

Nice, I fully welcome the Mi400 series with bated breath and open arms

“An internal email shared by HXL (@9550Pro)reveals that AMD might soon begin talking about its next-gen HPC accelerators. Although the company has yet to launch its Instinct MI300 APUs which are scheduled for arrival later this year, the Instinct MI400 series is already being planned and will be powering next-gen data center and cloud platforms in the years ahead.”

1685113322109.png

Source: https://wccftech.com/amd-instinct-m...gedly-feature-brand-new-xswitch-interconnect/
 
The X switch is fine and all but they messed it up fortunately the MI500 series corrects it with the XSwitch XStream. It greatly improves real time latency and that is the real card the MI400 is a hold over while they prep the real launch. An appetizer if you would.
 
