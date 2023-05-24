AMD Instinct MI300 Details Emerge, Debuts in 2 Exaflop El Capitan Supercomputer

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,495
Pretty exciting
"With development continuing on a predictable cadence, it's clear that El Capitan is well underway to being operational later this year. The MI300 forges a new path for AMD's high-performance compute offerings, but AMD tells us these halo MI300 chips will be expensive and relatively rare -- these are not a high-volume product, so they won't see wide deployment like the EPYC Genoa data center CPUs. However, the tech will filter down to multiple variants in different form factors.
This chip will also vie with Nvidia's Grace Hopper Superchip, which is the combination of a Hopper GPU and the Grace CPU on the same board. These chips are expected to arrive this year. The Neoverse-based Grace CPUs support the Arm v9 instruction set, and systems come with two chips fused together with Nvidia's newly branded NVLink-C2C interconnect tech. In contrast, AMD's approach is designed to offer superior throughput and energy efficiency, as combining these devices into a single package typically enables higher throughput between the units than when connecting to two separate devices like Grace Hopper does.
The MI300 was also supposed to compete with Intel's Falcon Shores, a chip that was initially designed to feature a varying number of compute tiles with x86 cores, GPU cores, and memory in numerous possible configurations. Intel recently delayed them to 2025 and redefined the chips to feature a GPU and AI architecture only — they will now not feature CPU cores. In effect, that leaves Intel without a direct competitor for the Instinct MI300.
Given the rapidly approaching power-on date for El Capitan and AMD's reputation for getting supercomputers done on time, we can expect AMD to begin sharing much more information about its Instinct Mi300 APUs soon. AMD will host the company's Next-Generation Data Center and AI Technology livestream event on June 13, and we expect to learn more there. We'll be sure to bring you the latest from that event when it arrives."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/n...-debuts-in-2-exaflop-el-capitan-supercomputer
"With development continuing on a predictable cadence, it's clear that El Capitan is well underway to being operational later this year. The MI300 forges a new path for AMD's high-performance compute offerings, but AMD tells us these halo MI300 chips will be expensive and relatively rare -- these are not a high-volume product, so they won't see wide deployment like the EPYC Genoa data center CPUs. However, the tech will filter down to multiple variants in different form factors.
This chip will also vie with Nvidia's Grace Hopper Superchip, which is the combination of a Hopper GPU and the Grace CPU on the same board. These chips are expected to arrive this year. The Neoverse-based Grace CPUs support the Arm v9 instruction set, and systems come with two chips fused together with Nvidia's newly branded NVLink-C2C interconnect tech. In contrast, AMD's approach is designed to offer superior throughput and energy efficiency, as combining these devices into a single package typically enables higher throughput between the units than when connecting to two separate devices like Grace Hopper does.
The MI300 was also supposed to compete with Intel's Falcon Shores, a chip that was initially designed to feature a varying number of compute tiles with x86 cores, GPU cores, and memory in numerous possible configurations. Intel recently delayed them to 2025 and redefined the chips to feature a GPU and AI architecture only — they will now not feature CPU cores. In effect, that leaves Intel without a direct competitor for the Instinct MI300.
Given the rapidly approaching power-on date for El Capitan and AMD's reputation for getting supercomputers done on time, we can expect AMD to begin sharing much more information about its Instinct Mi300 APUs soon. AMD will host the company's Next-Generation Data Center and AI Technology livestream event on June 13, and we expect to learn more there. We'll be sure to bring you the latest from that event when it arrives."
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/n...-debuts-in-2-exaflop-el-capitan-supercomputer