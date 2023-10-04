AMD HYPR-RX with Anti-Lag+ tested

AMD recently added a new HYPR-RX mode to its AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, intended to give users of its RX 7000 series graphics cards an easy way to boost performance and responsiveness in a range of games. Enabling this profile automatically engages a range of technologies, including image upscaling (RSR/FSR), latency reduction (Anti-Lag+) and context-sensitive resolution reduction (Boost). In a small number of "HYPR-Tuned" games, these features are automatically applied when the HYPR-RX profile is engaged, while in others you'll need to lower your input resolution or choose an FSR upscaling mode to enable the feature in each title.EuroGamer tested Anti-Lag+, on a system with RX 7900 XTX, a Core i5 13400F and 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory.Overwatch 2:With HYPR-RX disabled and AMD's software running in its default mode, I saw 14.4ms of latency when the game was running in the practice range on Ultra settings - this was at 4K with FSR 2.2 in quality mode (67 percent resolution scale).With HYPR-RX enabled, this figure dropped to a consistent 8.5ms.I was curious to see how regular Anti-Lag fared versus the enhanced version, and was shocked to see a result of 13.3ms with Anti-Lag alone - so the per-game optimisations in Anti-Lag+ resulted in a nearly 5ms drop in latency.Starfield running at 4K with high settings and FSR 2 upscaling at ~100fps, the input lag measurements are 25ms (Anti-Lag+), 30ms (Anti-Lag) and 36ms (Anti-Lag disabled).The Witcher 3 at 4K Ultra RT with FSR 2 upscaling at ~70fps ran with 38ms (Anti-Lag+), 61ms (Anti-Lag) and 78ms (Anti-Lag disabled). Disabling HYPR-RX altogether dropped latency slightly further, to 81ms.Star Wars Jedi: Survivor saw similar cuts to latency when running at 4K FSR 2 quality at ~70fps. At its best, Survivor runs at 35ms with Anti-Lag+, 51ms with Anti-Lag and 58ms with Anti-Lag disabled.