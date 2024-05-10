AMD Hits Highest-Ever x86 CPU Market Share in Q1 2024 Across Desktop and Server

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,945
"The company has also made major inroads on the data center front with its EPYC server CPUs. AMD's ability to supply capable yet affordable processors has enabled cloud providers and enterprises to scale operations on AMD's platform. Several leading tech giants have embraced EPYC, contributing to AMD's surging server market footprint. Now, it is at 23.6%, a significant increase over the past few years, whereas AMD was just above 10% four years ago in 2020. AMD lost some share to Intel on the mobile PC front due to the Meteor Lake ramp, but it managed to gain a small percentage of the market share of client PCs. As AMD rides the momentum into the second half of 2024, all eyes will be on whether the chipmaker can sustain this trajectory and potentially claim an even larger slice of the x86 CPU pie from Intel in the coming quarters."

1715376185959.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/322317/...et-share-in-q1-2024-across-desktop-and-server
 
Ryzen was a big step in the right direction, where AMD CPU's could compete with Intel's CPU's on a more level basis. It's no surprise that the increase in AMD's share of the market came with the introduction of Ryzen.

Prior to this, CPU's on the AM3 platform were rather underwhelming when it came to more vigorous applications (and games), and AMD's sweet spot seemed to be more in the APU market, where the on-chip GPU was actually respectable for entry level stuff, even some gaming.
 
Not surprised, since AMD is managing to market their products seemingly better well actually having a good product. In the meantime, as good as Intel is, they are having real issues which will probably effect their long term stock prices and their bottom line.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top